Backcountry snowmobiler nearly killed in Grand Mesa avalanche

GRAND MESA, Colo. (KREX) — A backcountry snowmobiler was nearly killed last Thursday, after she was completely trapped in an avalanche on the Grand Mesa, per the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The snowmobiler was caught, carried and fully buried in an avalanche in the Leroux Creek area on Feb. 8, according to a preliminary field report from CAIC forecaster Dylan Craaybeek. The group reportedly decided to avoid avalanche terrain due to the high avalanche danger, but they drifted onto a steeper slope in low visibility.

After triggering the avalanche and being fully buried the party completed a very impressive companion rescue, largely due to two members having completed avalanche rescue training with Matt Entz, and the individual was found unconscious. A member of the group had Wilderness EMT training and cleared snow out of their airway after which they regained consciousness. The group wrapped her in a bivy bag and then lit a fire in nearby woods to warm her up. This was a very close call with a good outcome largely thanks to the heroic avalanche rescue. Backcountry skier killed in avalanche near Crested Butte Dylan Craaybeek, CAIC forecaster

The avalanche that fully buried a snowmobiler and their snowmobile on the Grand Mesa Feb. 8, 2024 – Image courtesy of CAIC

