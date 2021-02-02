'It will backfire on everyone': U.N. democracies walking a fine line with China on Myanmar

Ryan Heath
Updated

NEW YORK — The United Nations Security Council is meeting this morning behind closed doors to debate how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar, but few diplomats expect the body to agree on a common position, amid a split between Western and Asian members of the Council.

The United Kingdom, which is leading the Security Council through February, proposed on Monday afternoon that the Council express “deep concern at the state of emergency imposed by the Myanmar military on 1 February, and the detention of members of the legitimately elected civilian Government, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and civil society,” according to a draft text obtained by POLITICO.

The draft text calls on Security Council members to “condemn the military coup” and for coup leaders to “immediately release those unlawfully detained” and allow unhindered humanitarian access throughout the country.

The strongly worded statement is likely to face significant amendments, and may be vetoed by China at Tuesday’s debate, two European diplomats said.

The debate over how to respond to the Myanmar crisis highlights an asymmetric clash between a China that has wired the U.N. in recent years, and a Biden administration that doesn't even have its ambassador in place yet. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden's appointee to lead the U.S. U.N. mission, faced tough questions on China before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Jan. 27. She has described China as a "strategic adversary" but stopped just short of calling China's systematic repression of its Uighur population a "genocide." Thomas-Greenfield awaits a committee vote to send her nomination to the Senate.

Beijing has stayed on the sidelines so far. “China is a friendly neighbour of Myanmar’s. We hope that all sides in Myanmar can appropriately handle their differences under the constitution,” Wang Wenbin, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday. China’s state-run Xinhua news agency described the coup as a “major cabinet reshuffle.”

Barbara Woodward, the U.K.’s ambassador to the U.N., admitted Monday that “we don’t have specific ideas on the measures. We will discuss whatever measures we think will be helpful.”

Buddhist religious and military flags are waved by supporters including Buddhist monks onboard a vehicle on Feb. 1, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar.
Buddhist religious and military flags are waved by supporters including Buddhist monks onboard a vehicle on Feb. 1, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar.

While the U.K. is leaving all options open for reaching an agreement, British officials said they expect that it could take 48 hours before any substantial agreement on how to respond to the coup is reached. They are determined to use the global backlash against the coup to make a strong case for restoring Myanmar’s democratic government. The end result, however, may be watered-down — a statement on the need to avoid violence and releasing civilians from custody.

“I wouldn't expect any serious Council product,” said International Crisis Group’s Richard Gowan on Tuesday’s debate. “This sort of closed meeting is really a chance for the diplomats to probe each other a bit and signal if they are open to more serious U.N. discussions,” said Gowan, who believes that it may take several meetings and rounds of quiet diplomacy before China is ready to join a consensus.

There are pitfalls with every way forward.

Myanmar has long split the Security Council, most recently over the violent crackdown against the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority, which many consider to be genocide.

After witnessing a toxic dynamic in debates over the Syrian civil war, in which Russia repeatedly blocked efforts to sanction the Damascus-based government over its conduct during the 10-year conflict, democratic powers have tried to avoid antagonizing a permanent — and veto-wielding — Council member.

“If the Western group plunges into a big fight with the Chinese, it will backfire for everyone,” said Gowan.

China is not keen to align with democracies over the Myanmar coup, but it remains in an uncomfortable position: blocking U.N. action risks efforts to repair bilateral relations with the Biden administration.

The common ground appears to be that both the U.S. and China are skeptical of the coup leaders. Beijing has achieved “warm relations with Aung San Suu Kyi, that have deepened as Western countries distanced themselves from her,” said Chatham House’s Champa Patel. Chinese officials are skeptical of the military’s independent streak that “sought to balance against Chinese dominance in the country,” Patel said.

That leaves open the possibility of a Security Council agreement in coming days, though one tightly focused on avoiding violence and returning stability to Myanmar.

The possibility of broad sanctions appears confined to whatever shared position democratic allies can achieve, setting up an early test of how well the Biden administration and EU countries can coordinate their diplomacy.

The EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Monday that the EU would work to “ensure a coordinated response.” The EU has had fraught relations with Aung Sung Suu Kyi over her refusal to condemn the crackdown against Myanmar’s Rohingya minority, with the European Parliament in 2020 formally suspending her from the Sakharov Prize Community, it’s top human rights award, which she was given in 1990.

The history of global measures against Myanmar is mixed.

Western countries downgraded diplomatic relations with Myanmar after the military’s 1988 coup, to little effect. Aung Sung Suu Kyi remained under house arrest until 2010, despite EU sanctions from 1991 and a U.S. ban on investments from 1997. Comprehensive sanctions in place from 2003 eventually contributed to Myanmar’s transition to democracy from 2011, but “there is nothing to suggest adopting such tactics now are enough to stop the military going ahead and imposing their rule,” said Chatham House’s Patel.

The Biden administration put forth the option of unilateral sanctions Monday, egged on by bipartisan Congressional support for a tough response to the coup. In announcing “an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action," Biden called the coup “a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law.”

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) the incoming chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee called for “strict economic sanctions, as well as other measures.” Michael McCaul, the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that Myanmar’s military had repeatedly “failed to prove it can act as a reasonable and trustworthy player on the world stage.”

The State Department and U.S. Mission to the U.N. did not respond to a request for comment.

While the military has not resorted to violence thus far, the International Crisis Group said that mass protests and violent military crackdowns on demonstrators are a real possibility. “If it stands, the military’s seizure of power will not only upend Myanmar’s slow and difficult democratic transition but also could lead to deadly violence,” the group said in a written statement.

Myanmar's a country awash in weapons, with deep divisions across ethnic and religious lines, where millions can barely feed themselves,” tweeted historian Thant Myint-U, grandson of former United Nations Secretary-General U Thant, and the situation has only worsened during Covid-19.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Trump’s lawyers misspell ‘United States’ in opening lines of impeachment response

    The president has a track record of shoddy legal briefs in big cases

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • Further analysis finds Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76 percent effective 3 months after first shot

    Further analysis of trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca appears to have provided a boost for the United Kingdom's plan to lengthen the interval between doses to up to 12 weeks, which allows the country to administer the initial shot to more people. The U.K.'s decision is at the center of a wider debate over whether governments should prioritize of partially inoculating a larger percentage of the population or save second doses and give fewer people complete protection. The latest update to the study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, suggests the vaccine is 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections up to three months after a singular dose. That level of immunity appears to kick in a little more than three weeks after the initial shot, with little evidence of protection waning in the interim period. The figure then rises to 82 percent after the second dose. Swabs taken weekly from volunteers in the U.K. (the study also included participants in Brazil and South Africa) also showed a 67 percent reduction in positive PCR tests, raising confidence the vaccine may help prevent transmission as opposed to just lowering the risk of symptomatic and severe infections, though further study is necessary on that front. Read more at BBC and Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'America's parents are not okayBiden administration to start delivering COVID-19 vaccines directly to select pharmacies

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Canada signs first deal for manufacture of foreign COVID-19 vaccine

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada, under pressure over the slow pace of inoculations against COVID-19, has signed its first deal to allow a foreign vaccine to be manufactured domestically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau said the Novavax Inc vaccine - still awaiting approval from Canadian regulators - would be produced in a new government facility in Montreal that is due to be finished later this year. Canada has a deal to buy 52 million doses of the Novavax vaccine.

  • McConnell Urges Caucus to Oppose Mayorkas for Biden DHS Secretary

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Senate Republicans to vote against President Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security, blasting Alejandro Mayorkas as an “ethically-compromised partisan lawyer.” “Frankly, his record should foreclose confirmation, even to a lower post,” McConnell said Tuesday in a withering speech on the Senate floor, adding that it is “remarkable that someone with this record is even up for a Cabinet appointment. I’ll be voting against his confirmation and urge our colleagues to do the same.” The Kentucky Republican listed several aspects of Mayorkas’s career that he said make the DHS veteran unworthy of the Cabinet post. “As a high-ranking official in the Obama administration, Mr. Mayorkas did his best to turn U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services into an unethical favor factory for Democratic Party royalty,” McConnell continued. McConnell referenced an inspector general report that discovered Mayorkas had intervened to help several foreign investors connected to high-profile Democrats obtain green cards. Mayorkas previously headed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where he promoted a “culture of fear and disrespect,” McConnell charged. The Senate GOP leader said he has supported Biden’s other Cabinet nominees up to this point because they are “mainstream” choices, but argued Mayorkas is “something else.” A handful of other Senate Republicans have also voiced concern about Mayorkas’s nomination as DHS chief. “There’s a number of problems with that nomination that we need to talk about,” Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said last week. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Mayorkas’s qualifications “unassailable.” “He is a seven-year veteran of the DHS and has already been confirmed by this chamber three — three — times,” Schumer said. “Like most of President Biden’s Cabinet nominees, his nomination is also history-making: He will be the first Latino and first immigrant to hold the top job at DHS.” The Senate voted to confirm Mayorkas as DHS Secretary Tuesday afternoon in a 56-43 vote. So far, five of Biden’s Cabinet-level nominees have been confirmed: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Aerobics instructor unwittingly films Myanmar coup in the background of her live workout

    Myanmar's military arrested the country's civilian leaders and seized control of the government early Monday, ending a fragile 10-year transition to civilian rule. An aerobics instructor, Khing Hnin Wai, was recording her morning workout, it appears, "at the very moment Myanmar’s military was seizing power," Los Angeles Times Southeast Asia correspondent David Pierson reports, though she seems blissfully unaware as a convoy of black military vehicles stream behind her toward the parliament building in Naypyidaw, the capital. After her livestream of the coup went viral, Khing Hnin Wai posted earlier videos of her workouts to Facebook, all of them shot in the same location, in front of "the absurd emptiness of the 20-lane Yaza Htarni Road," Pierson notes, to prove that she did not stage her workout in front of the military staging its coup. "It's normal when I wake up in the morning," she wrote. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'America's parents are not okayBiden administration to start delivering COVID-19 vaccines directly to select pharmacies

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'America's parents are not okayBiden administration to start delivering COVID-19 vaccines directly to select pharmacies

  • Huckabee: Biden 'making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan'

    Former Arkansas governor joins FOX News contributor Marc Thiessen to discuss president's progressive agenda on 'The Story'

  • 2 California supermarkets closing after city orders pay hike

    Kroger Co. will close two Southern California supermarkets in response to a local ordinance requiring extra pay for certain grocery employees working during the pandemic. The decision announced by the company Monday follows a unanimous vote last month by the Long Beach City Council mandating a 120-day increase of $4 an hour for employees of supermarkets with at least 300 employees nationwide and more than 15 in Long Beach. Kroger said it will close a Ralphs market and a Food 4 Less on April 17, the Press-Telegram reported.

  • SpaceX launches explosive test of prototype Starship

    SpaceX's Starship prototype dubbed SN9 took flight from Texas on Tuesday for a test that ended in a fiery explosion after a successful launch.Why it matters: The rocket is part of SpaceX's test program to build a space system that can transport people and payloads to deep space destinations like Mars. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Details: SN9 managed to make it up to its target altitude of about 10 kilometers after launch before flipping around and flying through the air sideways. * The prototype then flipped back in an attempt to land upright before exploding. The company's SN8 flight in December also ended in a fiery crash. * "We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," SpaceX's John Insprucker said during a webcast.The intrigue: Space watchers have been waiting for this test for about a week, but it took until Monday night for the FAA to approve this most recent flight. * SpaceX violated its launch license during the SN8 test flight by exceeding the risk to the public allowed for the launch, leading leading to the FAA requiring SpaceX to conduct an investigation. * The results of that investigation were incorporated into the most recent test's launch license.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend and records it on Snapchat, IL cops say

    “They rushin him to burn center but oh well,” she posted on SnapChat, authorities say.

  • Manchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOP

    Democrats are all set to move forward with their COVID-19 relief bill, leaving Republicans in the dust. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday introduced a budget resolution bill that would allow them to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus with just a simple majority in both chambers. And on Tuesday, they got the final vote they needed to solidify that majority, as holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) indicated he'd support the resolution. Schumer and Pelosi filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year on Monday, taking the first step needed to introduce a Budget Reconciliation bill and pass the stimulus with just 50 votes in the Senate. Manchin seemed to complicate their plans, indicating he wanted a more targeted distribution of stimulus checks instead of a flat $1,400 sent to all Americans. But "because of the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis," Manchin said in a Tuesday statement he'd vote for the budget. He'd like Biden to focus on "Americans who have been impacted most by this pandemic" in the future, and said he "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." Democrat @Sen_JoeManchin says he'll support moving forward procedurally to tee up doing a new Covid aid package with only Democrat votes, but notes that Biden "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." pic.twitter.com/xFPDS2ZIgd — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 2, 2021 Manchin's change of heart comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R), a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and adversary of Manchin, indicated his support for the $1.9 trillion bill on Monday. A group of 10 centrist Republican senators presented Biden with a $618 billion stimulus proposal on Monday that includes smaller stimulus checks, and leaves out local government funding. Pelosi and Schumer's move seems to indicate their plan is bust. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'America's parents are not okayBiden administration to start delivering COVID-19 vaccines directly to select pharmacies

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made at least $24 million in final year in White House

    Donald Trump’s eldest daughter made $1.4m from stake in Trump International Hotel

  • Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight

    Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight. TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland. Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation.

  • Myanmar coup: Min Aung Hlaing, the general who seized power

    Min Aung Hlaing rose through the ranks of the army to become commander-in-chief before seizing power.