Background checks for guns in Pa. still declining, well off high marks

Jul. 16—Background checks for firearms have continued to decline statewide after hitting record highs in 2020 and 2021, according to data from state police.

The second quarter of 2022 saw 295,003 background checks through Pennsylvania's Instant Checks System, or PICS, down from 334,108 during the same period last year, troopers announced Friday.

Those numbers are significantly lower than the record 427,450 background checks in the first quarter of 2021, which followed a record 420,581 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a record 406,151 in the third quarter of 2020.

Troopers also released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations and arrests resulting from such investigations for the quarter.

Second quarter 2022/second quarter 2021:

Persons denied: 4,973/6,548

Denials referred to law enforcement: 1,592/1,286

Referred to state police: 399/293

Referred to local police: 1,114/962

Referred to ATF: 79/31

Arrested at point of purchase: 16/37

Established in 1998, PICS is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual's legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer, troopers said.

In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer, troopers said.

When an individual provides false information on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency. Individuals may also be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest during the background check process, police said.