Background, history of abuse often factors in domestic violence homicides, Wilmington officials say

The Open Gate Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. has seen a 7% increase in client cases this year.

More than half of the homicides in Wilmington so far this year have been domestic violence related, according to the Wilmington Police Department. While a sobering statistic, officials say the rate is comparable to previous years and the circumstances vary.

Lt. Greg Willett, public information officer with the Wilmington Police Department, said that in his experience, domestic violence incidents resulting in fatality frequently occur for one of two reasons.

“A lot of times it will lead up to the [abused] person having enough and being fed up with the abuse,” Willett said. Or something occurs “that the abuser feels in their mind is egregious enough to warrant this degree of assault,” he added.

As of Nov. 2, Wilmington had reported nine homicides this year, with five involving domestic violence.

Juveniles involved in domestic violence cases

In the most recent of these cases, a 17-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 34-year-old relative, according to the news release. Eighteen days later, a 16-year-old girl was charged with accessory to murder in connection with the same incident.

While the background circumstances of these juveniles prior to the homicide are unknown, there is typically a recurring set of factors that contribute to juveniles becoming involved in domestic violence cases.

“A lot of times it’s a cycle,” Willett said, adding that juvenile perpetrators of domestic violence often witness abuse at a young age, experience recurrent trauma, or come from unstable households.

“It’s safe to say he had some troubling things going on,” Willett said, referring to the 17-year-old charged in the most recent domestic violence-related homicide.

Growing up in an unstable family environment can contribute to the emergence of domestic violence behaviors in juveniles later on, Willett said.

Similarly, Missy Bennett, executive director of Operation Pretty Things, emphasized this occurrence.

“When abusive behavior in the home is the norm, those observed interactions create an unhealthy foundation for relationships,” Bennett said.

Operation Pretty Things is an advocacy and support group for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Wilmington. Bennett has worked with the organization for 16 years.

Patterns of violence in domestic violence homicides

Generally, there is a pattern of violence that leads up to a homicide, Willett said, adding that domestic violence often begins with mental, verbal and financial abuse, later intensifying and transitioning into physical abuse.

Mandy Houvouras, direct services and outreach director for Open Gate’s Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc., said the local shelter works with 200 individuals each month on average.

Last year, Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. provided direct services to 2,100 clients, including women, men and children, in Wilmington.

Between 2022 and 2023, the shelter experienced a 7% increase in the number of clients they have seen, Houvouras said.

“It’s hard to say,” Houvouras said when asked about whether the shelter has witnessed an uptick in the severity of client cases. “There are certainly severe cases that present,” she added.

Several factors heighten the risk of fatality for individuals experiencing domestic violence, Houvouras said.

"The presence of firearms in the home we know drastically increases risk,” Houvouras said.

Willett agreed.

“If [perpetrators have] a weapon nearby they’ll act on impulse oftentimes,” he said.

Houvouras said strangulation and previous homicidal threats are also key factors indicating risk of significant danger.

Meanwhile, Bennett noted that instability is a crucial factor contributing to increased risks of violence as abusers seek to maintain control.

“Substance abuse also plays a significant role in domestic violence cases,” Bennett said.

Collaboration and awareness

Placing high priority on raising awareness as a fundamental goal, Willett, Houvouras, and Bennett agreed that collaboration between law enforcement, domestic violence advocate organizations, and the surrounding community is essential for the prevention of and intervention in these cases.

“There are resources out there and there are ways to intervene that we can all do [within the community], Willett said.

“So much domestic violence goes on that we don’t know about,” he said, explaining that many domestic violence cases are not reported to the police. “Oftentimes we don’t have the time it takes to be a one-on-one advocate with people, that’s why those folks like at a domestic violence shelter exist.”

Additionally, Houvouras highlighted the importance of community involvement.

“It’s really important not to just depend on law enforcement or domestic violence advocates,” Houvouras said, stressing the need for community members to act as supportive bystanders.

Recognizing warning signs of domestic violence helps community members to connect those in unsafe situations with the proper resources, Houvouras said.

Bennett emphasized the role that awareness can play in the lives of victims.

“Being able to identify signs of abuse empowers the victim and creates an opportunity for them to make healthy choices for themselves and their families,” Bennet said.

Below is a list of domestic violence resources and awareness groups within Wilmington:

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Police address domestic violence-related homicides in Wilmington