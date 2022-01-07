Backhoe driver in deadly Brooklyn crash charged with manslaughter

A Brooklyn backhoe driver narrowly missed numerous pedestrians and a car while recklessly operating the 18,000-pound vehicle before killing a home health aide by running her over twice, Brooklyn prosecutors charged Friday.

The construction foreman was also charged in the case for failing to maintain a safe construction site before the crash, prosecutors said.

Luis Enrique Zuniga, 37, the driver of the backhoe and Justin Ostrowski, 34, the foreman on the job site, were hit with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges for the killing of Estelle Davis, 61. The home health aide was on her way to work when she was struck by Zuniga’s backhoe on March 5, 2021 on Van Sinderen and New Lots Aves, prosecutors said.

“There are legitimate reasons why safety precautions are required at construction sites and work zones — they are meant to protect workers and the general public who traverse the area,” said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez. “Safety protocols were completely ignored, and an 18,000-pound backhoe was operated dangerously on the sidewalk and in the middle of a busy intersection, leading to the tragic and needless death of a beloved woman.”

Zuniga and Ostrowski were part of a crew installing a manhole at the East New York intersection while working as a subcontractor for Con Edison.

The job site lacked simple safety measures, like orange cones and flaggers that were present at another construction site a block away, prosecutors noted.

In the 20 minutes before the crash, Zuniga backed up off the sidewalk into the intersection numerous times, “narrowly missing several pedestrians and at least one vehicle,” according to prosecutors.

Around 2:20 p.m. the 61-year-old woman was crossing the intersection when Zuniga glanced quickly over his shoulder and backed off the sidewalk into her, hitting her with the backhoe’s rear bucket arm before running over her twice, killing her, according to authorities.

On top of the manslaughter and homicide charges, Zuniga was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident without reporting and reckless driving, prosecutors said.

He and Ostrowski were released without bail and are due back in Brooklyn Supreme Court on April 5.

They face a maximum prison sentence of five to 15 years.

Efforts to reach Davis’s family were unsuccessful.

