After backlash, Kansas residents can now vote on 2024’s state license plate design

Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday revealed the five designs that Kansans will choose from to be the state’s next standard-issue license plate.

Kansas residents will have a say in the look of the new license plate after the initial design received backlash, with many saying its color scheme looked similar to that of Mizzou’s.

Voting began at 9 a.m. Monday and will end 5 p.m. Friday, with the winning concept to be revealed on Dec. 18.

“Kansans have offered their thoughts on our state’s next license plate through social media and elsewhere, even sending potential designs to my office,” Kelly said in a statement. “Many of these designs were beautiful, but we’re moving forward with this voting process to ensure law enforcement can easily read the selected license plate and to get safer plates on the streets as soon as possible.”

You can vote at KSPlates.kansas.gov and will need to enter your first and last name. You will need a Kansas ZIP code in order for your vote to count, according to the website.

The original design is one of the five choices, but now has a lighter blue.

Other designs include an outline of the state, wheat and sunflowers. Each design pays homage to the state motto of “ad astra per aspera,” Latin for “To the stars through difficulty,” with “to the stars” printed under the license number.

The five standard-issue license plate designs Kansas residents can vote on. Residents have until 5 p.m. Friday to cast as many votes as they want on their favorite design.

Who gets the new license plate?

Vehicle owners who update their registration in January or February and have the current embossed plates will receive the current state design on flat, print-on-demand plates, the state said.

Vehicle owners who update their registration starting in March and have the embossed plates will get the new design on the flat, print-on-demand plates. Anyone affected by the change will receive instructions about replacing their current plates at the appropriate time, state officials said. New plates will be mailed within 30 days of processing renewals.

More information with instructions about replacements will be mailed with regular renewal notices. For more information, visit ksrevenue.gov/dovnewplate.html.

The Star’s Lisa Gutierrez contributed to this report.