Backlash after second solar farm approved at Beachampton

The solar farm will be near the village of Beachampton, which is west of Milton Keynes

Plans for a second large solar farm near "a tiny little village" have been given the go-ahead despite opposition from some residents.

The 106-acre (42 hectares) site at Moor Farm is several times larger than Beachampton, in Buckinghamshire.

Three councillors had raised concerns about the farm but a Buckinghamshire Council planning committee approved it.

Alison Huizeling, on behalf of 29 villagers, said: "A lot of our nature will go as a result of this."

Residents pointed out there was an existing solar site nearby at Potash Farm, as well as plans for two more to be created locally.

The 33 MW renewable energy facility at Moor Farm will exist for 40 years once electricity starts to be exported from the site.

North Buckinghamshire area planning committee chairman Patrick Fealey used his casting vote to support the planning officer's recommendation to approve the farm, following division between members.

John Chilver, one of those who called in the plans, said: "The impact will be visible from all three roads into the village."

He also raised flood risk concerns as "the main road has often flooded" and the solar farm "could exacerbate this".

Ms Huizeling said: "It is without a doubt going to have a significant impact on us, we have lost a lot of our walkways.

"But in terms of these mass solar farms that are going to change what we have, we are a tiny little village, and we are going to have these panels all around us - some of them hum and make noise."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830