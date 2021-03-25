Backman to appear at omnibus hearing

Mar. 25—An omnibus hearing was set for May 10 on Wednesday for Kelly Douglas Backman.

The charges brought against the 43-year-old Otter Tail County deputy sheriff in his first court appearance included misconduct by a public officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Backman was one of two Otter Tail County deputies involved in a chase attempting to apprehend Cody James Freitag on Oct. 2, 2020, in Fergus Falls. The high-speed pursuit of a van driven by Freitag inside city limits ended in a two-vehicle crash after the it ran a stop sign at the intersection of North Union and West Cavour avenues. An injured Freitag was arrested after the crash but Steve and Diane Christianson of North Marien Street both died.

Immediately after the crash, two Fergus Falls police officers were called to help with the criminal investigation.

A blood sample taken from Backman at the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office after the crash tested positive for alprazolam (an anti-anxiety med), which he was prescribed, but also fentanyl and norfentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Due to a conflict of interest all evidence collected by the Fergus Falls Police Department against Backman was turned over to the Clay County Attorney's Office in Moorhead where it was reviewed by Pam Foss, a deputy Clay County attorney.

Judge Kevin Miller signed the charges brought against Backman Feb. 19. The charge of misconduct of a public officer carries a maximum penalty of a year and/or $3,000 fine. The controlled substance charge carries a maximum penalty of 90 days and $1,000 fine.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has been carrying out an administrative investigation.

Backman has retained Kevin Short as his defense attorney. Foss is representing the state of Minnesota. Judge Michael Fritz has been assigned to conduct the 9 a.m. omnibus hearing.