Backman pleads guilty to misconduct charges

May 24—Former Otter Tail County deputy Kelly Backman has entered a petition to enter a guilty plea with the Otter Tail County District Court for the charge of misconduct of a public officer/employee- exceed authority, in exchange for dropping the fourth-degree DWI charges.

The document, drafted and signed on Monday, along with his attorney, Kevin J. Short of Minneapolis, details what is being proposed to resolve this part of the case.

Backman will plead guilty based on the plea agreement with the prosecutor, Pam Foss of Clay County, where he would serve 30 days either in jail, or on electronic home monitoring with the alcohol testing component at his expense. The balance of the sentence, 335 days, would be stayed for a period of two years. As well, Backman would be placed on supervised probation for up to two years and pay a fine of $1,000 along with $75 surcharge and $10 library fee. The defendant shall submit to and successfully complete chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations.

In the petition, Backman's attorney also said he has completed an in-patient chemical dependency program in the state of Maryland and is living in a sober house with 14 other men in Maryland, attends daily AA meetings and is working full time for a company that is owned by his AA sponsor. Backman is also apparently scheduled to begin 30 days of home monitoring on June 15.

However, the petition is subject to final approval by a judge, at a sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled at this time.

Backman and another deputy were involved in a law enforcement sting on Oct. 2, 2020, which ended in a fatal crash. While in pursuit of a vehicle being driven by Cody Freitag, a suspect with active warrants, Freitag's van ran a stop sign at the intersection of West Cavour Avenue and North Union Avenue at high speed. The collision between Freitag's eastbound vehicle and a northbound vehicle, resulted in the death of Steve and Diane Christianson, residents of North Marien Street in Fergus Falls. Freitag was injured in the collision and placed under arrest. He was charged Oct. 7, 2020, with two counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide and two felony counts of fleeing a peace officer.

Immediately after the crash, two Fergus Falls police officers were called in to help with the criminal investigation. Both deputies were asked at that time to provide a voluntary blood sample. Backman refused to provide a blood sample but did provide a preliminary breath test that showed no presence of alcohol. Backman was observed and accompanied at the sheriff's office until a blood sample could be drawn.

The results of the sample indicated that Backman tested positive for Alprazolam (an anti-anxiety med), which he was prescribed, but also fentanyl and norfentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, while acting in his official capacity as a deputy. The quantitative test results showed a level of 3 ng/ml of fentanyl and 1.7 ng/ml of norfentanyl. According to the report, a therapeutic range for fentanyl is 1 ng/ml, indicating that Backman was under the influence of fentanyl during the time of the pursuit.