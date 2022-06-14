Backpackers stranded after historic flooding in Montana

Reuters

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday said Turkey's position that questions Greece's sovereignty over its Aegean islands is "absurd," rendering any talks between the two countries difficult. "Turkey's objections, as they were phrased in the latest letters to the United Nations, are absolutely absurd as they raise questions about Greece's sovereignty over its islands," Mitsotakis said in a preview of an interview to be broadcast by state television ERT later on Tuesday. NATO allies Greece and Turkey have long been at odds over issues ranging from maritime boundaries and claims over their continental shelves in the Mediterranean, to airspace, migrants and ethnically split Cyprus.