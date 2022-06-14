Backpackers stranded after historic flooding in Montana
Local families across Montana and visitors at Yellowstone National Park are stranded after historic flooding washed away roads and destroyed homes.
Severe flooding tore through Red Lodge, Montana, on Monday, June 13, prompting evacuations.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a portion of south-central Montana until Tuesday at 6 pm, and said the flooding was caused by rain and snowmelt.The rainfall in the area prompted Yellowstone National Park to temporarily close its entrances to visitors.Gena Burghoff of PREROGATIvE Kitchen in Red Lodge recorded this video, which shows several inches of floodwater gushing through city streets. Credit: Gena Burghoff via Storyful
Severe weather is impacting nearly every corner of the nation from wildfires and floods to damaging winds and a record-breaking heat wave. In Milwaukee, three people were swept away in a drainage ditch during a downpour. At Yellowstone National Park, major flooding damaged homes. Adriana Diaz has the latest.
Searchers on Tuesday found the body of a 10-year-old boy who was swept away in a Milwaukee drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rain and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South. The storms came as high temperatures and humidity settled in over states stretching from parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and eastward to the Carolinas.
Startling video shows the moment a large waterfront house in Gardiner, Montana, collapsed into the Yellowstone River as the region is battered by historic floods.
Yellowstone National Park announced Monday that all entrances are temporarily closed because of hazardous conditions caused by extensive flooding.
Yellowstone officials said they were assessing damage from the storms, which washed away bridges, caused mudslides and left small cities isolated.
