'Backpage' trial forces another delay for Parlato's federal court sentencing

Jul. 14—BUFFALO — The upcoming trial of one of the founders of the notorious website Backpage will delay, again, the federal court sentencing of former Falls businessman and current newspaper publisher Frank Parlato Jr.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Arcara on Wednesday adjourned Parlato's sentencing date from July 20 to July 31. The delay was granted after Parlato defense attorney Paul Cambria told the judge he has to be at the U.S. District Court for Arizona in Phoenix on July 20 where he is the "lead counsel for Michael Lacey."

Lacey, the former editor and co-founder of Backpage, is scheduled to go on trial in August on a 100-count indict that charges him with facilitating prostitution and money laundering, among other crimes. He and six other former executives and employees of Backpage are accused of soliciting and publishing online ads placed by sex workers.

Federal prosecutors have claimed that Backpage generated $500 million in sex work-related revenue from its inception in 2004 until April 2018, when it was seized and shut down under the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA).

Arcara has previously delayed Parlato's sentencing to allow himself time to "review the parties voluminous sentencing submissions."

Postponements of proceedings have become the norm during the sometimes sharp-elbowed battle between federal prosecutors and Parlato's defense team over what is an appropriate sentence for a violation of IRS reporting requirements for cash transactions. The lawyers have fought aggressively over the contents of a pre-sentencing report, prepared by the United States Office of Probation and Pre-trial Services, designed to guide Arcara in his sentencing decision.

An initial Pre-Sentence Investigation Report was filed with the court on Oct. 24. A revised report was filed on Dec. 13, after Parlato's attorneys raised objections.

Although both reports are on file with the district court clerk, they are sealed and not available for review by the public or the news media. The court docket shows that Parlato's defense has filed an "Objection to Pre-sentence Investigation Report, but that filing is also sealed and not available for review.

Much of the legal warfare has centered on a request from Parlato to receive a sentence that doesn't include prison time.

Parlato pleaded guilty in August to a single count of willful failure to file returns involving cash transactions of more than $10,000. The charge is an IRS-related felony.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Parlato faces a potential sentence from Arcara of 24 to 30 months behind bars, a fine of $10,000 to $25,000 and a period of supervised release of between 1 to 3 years. The federal prosecutors, as part of their plea agreement with Parlato, have said they will not seek a prison term of more than 24 months.

Parlato's defense, in a sentencing memorandum submitted to the judge, asked Arcara for a "non-guidelines sentence." Specifically, they asked that Parlato be placed on federal probation, with no time behind bars.

Arcara has told Parlato, "I'm not bound by (the sentencing guidelines), but I'm certainly going to consider them." In response to the defense request for a probation sentence, Arcara has told Parlato, "Don't have any false impression that I'll do it."