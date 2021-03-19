The Backstory: In Georgia, murders, misogyny and racism intertwined tragically

Nicole Carroll, USA TODAY
·7 min read
After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby S., right, stand in support of the Asian and Hispanic community outside Youngs Asian Massage parlor where four people were killed, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga.
After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby S., right, stand in support of the Asian and Hispanic community outside Youngs Asian Massage parlor where four people were killed, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga.

I'm USA TODAY editor-in-chief Nicole Carroll, and this is The Backstory, insights into our biggest stories of the week. If you'd like to get The Backstory in your inbox every week, sign up here.

A white man is accused of murdering eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent, at massage businesses this week in Atlanta.The debate quickly turned to whether this was a hate crime.

There is the legal definition of hate crime, which the Justice Department describes as motivation rooted in bias based on a victim's perceived or actual race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability.

There is also the question of who gets to decide. In this case, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said Wednesday that the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Georgia, told authorities that his actions were not racially motivated and that he had a sexual addiction and wanted to "eliminate his temptation."

Then there is the reality. Violence against Asian Americans is increasing in this country. Asian American women are dangerously hypersexualized in our culture. And Asian American women are attacked more than twice as often as Asian American men.

“It’s not an either-or proposition. The racism and the misogyny and the violence are very much intertwined,” Elizabeth Kim, the chief operating officer of Restore NYC, a nonprofit that works to provide housing and economic solutions for survivors of trafficking, told our reporters. “I wouldn’t say we should pivot to say it is a crime only in sexual nature and not of a racial nature and vice-versa. I don’t think it’s fair right now to say it was one versus the other.”

That's what's being lost in the debate over the shooter's motivation. It can absolutely be more than one thing. Misogyny and racism are hard, if not impossible, to separate in a crime like this against Asian American women.

Jane Mo, a USA TODAY video producer in Atlanta, has been reporting on the reaction in Atlanta's Asian American community. She is of Korean descent, and her parents own a small perfume business about 20 minutes from where one of the attacks happened.

"While people were debating what this guy's motives were, what defines a hate crime, my community was weeping. It was breaking us," she said. "It was just really interesting to be in the tension of working in news and having to cover facts and understanding the importance of definitions and on the other side (personally) breaking, because it's so close to home."

She said when people are quick to point out police haven't defined it a hate crime, it feels like they're telling Asian Americans they shouldn't be affected by this attack.

"There's a trauma that we've been dealing with, on top of a global pandemic, of dealing with seeing your elders who are revered in your community being crushed or being murdered," she said. "So it's just like a double whammy. You want to grieve, but then there's this whole debate of people trying to say, no, it wasn't racist. The guy just had a sex addiction, when there are so many more complex issues to this with the hypersexualization of Asian woman and the list goes on.

"It's almost like, 'Hey, what you're feeling right now is kind of invalid.' ... It was just really painful for people to hear that."

Jennifer Chung, a Korean American singer living in Atlanta, told Mo said she felt "numb" when she heard the news. At least four of the victims were women of Korean descent.

"There's just been so much going on within our community all over, not just the U.S. but even the world," Chung said. "It's kinda morbid, but you're thinking it was just a matter of time for it to happen down the street from you. And it's devastating that it was an incident that took so many lives."

Victims: Hardworking business owner, Army veteran, woman on a date: The victims of the deadly rampage through 3 spas in Georgia

How to help: There's been a rise in anti-Asian attacks. Here's how to be an ally to the community.

As we learn more about the killings, we are reporting more about the suspect's claims of sexual addiction, and the hypersexualization of Asian American women in American culture.

First of all, most sex addicts don't murder, reported Adrianna Rodriguez.

Sexual addiction is "a repeated pattern of not being able to stop and feeling a sense of regret if you don’t stop, so you may build up anger and resentment,” said Dr. Douglas Weiss, psychologist and president of the American Association for Sex Addiction Therapy. “(But) I’ve been treating sex addicts for 30 years and less than 1% commit any violent act.”

But we do know the history and impact of dangerous sexualization of Asian women.

Life reporter Sara Moniuszko reported this week on a paper by attorney Sunny Woan, who wrote that "white sexual imperialism, through rape and war, created the hypersexualized stereotype of the Asian woman. This stereotype in turn fostered the overprevalence of Asian women in pornography, the mail-order bride phenomenon, the Asian fetish syndrome, and worst of all, sexual violence against Asian women."

Moniuszko spoke with Liwag Dixon, who said she's personally experienced targeted harassment.

It's "the sort of thing that can be passed off as a joke and as harmless, but it’s really not," she said. "A lot of these men have an Asian fetish and will say, ‘Oh I have yellow fever’ or ‘I’ve never been with an Asian woman before, you’re so exotic.'

"A lot of times it walks that line where it’s very uncomfortable and you feel targeted but you don’t feel like you’re in physical danger, but sometimes they get a little too close … and you wonder, am I going to end up murdered in a ditch? Are they going to try to rape me?”

The racism, the sexism, can be as casual as it is hurtful.

When Mi-Ai Parrish, who is Korean American, was named publisher of the Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network, she began talking to lawmakers about legislation affecting newspapers. She and the organization's attorney were meeting with then-Arizona Sen. Don Shooter in his office.

Shooter told her he was an independent thinker who made his own choices and had done everything on his "bucket list."

And then he said: “Well, except that one thing.”

What was that, she asked.

“Those Asian twins in Mexico.”

Parrish, now managing director of Arizona State University Media Enterprises, said she's angry and sad over how the Atlanta shootings are being framed by some in law enforcement and the media as one caused solely by a sex addiction.

"Somehow they have such a hard time saying this is an act of racism, an act of misogyny, an act of terror."

While her community was shocked, and hurt, Mo said, talk Thursday in Atlanta turned to resilience. "There's a hopefulness," she said.

"A lot of people here are just rallying with one another, saying not to be scared and to speak up, opening businesses and not letting anything deter them."

And central to that, she said, is speaking up. Of moving attention from the suspect to the victims. She wants to amplify the stories of those killed and the grief of the community that surrounds them.

"His name, his story and his intentions are plastered everywhere but what the world didn’t see is the panicked phone calls we made to our parents last night," she wrote in an essay this week. "Our blank stares trying to fight back tears at work and school the next day.

"What you didn’t hear is the deep grieving and anger we aren’t used to expressing outwardly. Our words fumbling with long pauses in between because we’re learning what it means to finally take up space and be comfortable with it."

As a journalist, and as a daughter of immigrants, she said she will do her part.

"We will speak up for those who no longer can."

The Backstory: How USA TODAY's reporting on LSU failures led to turnover, calls for change

The Backstory: A reporter arrested while covering a protest faces trial Monday. Here's why you should care.

Nicole Carroll is the editor-in-chief of USA TODAY. Reach her at EIC@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter here. Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free experience or electronic newspaper replica here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Atlanta shootings link racism and violence against women

Recommended Stories

  • Emily in Paris ' Ashley Park Shares Moving Message on Stopping Violence Against Asian Community

    There have been at least 3,795 hate incidents targeting the AAPI community in the past year, according to a report released earlier this month

  • Atlanta killings 'tragic': Harris

    Law enforcement officials on Wednesday said the suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, claimed he had issues with sexual addiction and that the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred."We are not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian-American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people, knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian-American brothers and sisters," Harris told reporters before a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

  • Powerful photos show communities gathering to unite against Asian hate, remember Atlanta shooting victims

    Communities came together against hate crimes targeting Asian Americans Wednesday and hosted vigils to remember Atlanta victims.

  • Atlanta shooter could face the death penalty

    Robert Aaron Long has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault

  • Big-polluter India reportedly mulls 2050 net-zero emissions target that would beat China by a decade

    Officials close to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi are huddling with senior bureaucrats and foreign advisers to draw up a possible 2050 deadline for transitioning to net zero emissions, a Bloomberg News report says.

  • Myanmar junta chokes information flow as protests intensify

    Authorities in Myanmar arrested a spokesman for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party as they intensify efforts to choke off the spread of information about growing protests against last month’s military takeover. The independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners reported that as of Thursday, it had verified 224 killings linked to the coup’s aftermath, more than half of them in Yangon, the biggest city. Kyi Toe, a spokesman for the National League for Democracy, was arrested Thursday, according to a Facebook post by Phyo Zeya Thaw, an elected lawmaker from his party.

  • Hungary to start easing curbs once another 1 million vaccinated: PM

    Hungary can start the first stage of easing coronavirus restrictions once a further one million citizens have been vaccinated, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. "There is a good chance (we) will have a (restrictions) free summer," Orban told public radio, adding that hospitals were managing to cope with a record wave of infections. Orban said the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths stood at a record 213, with more than 10,000 people in hospital.

  • Lockdown extension looms in Germany as COVID case numbers rise

    German health minister Jens Spahn on Friday dampened hopes that further coronavirus restrictions will be lifted soon, saying rising infections could mean that curbs to slow the spread of the virus may have to be re-imposed. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states on Monday to discuss whether to extend a lockdown that has been in place since mid-December. But coronavirus infections numbers have been on the rise in recent weeks.

  • EU Commission president calls for reciprocity on vaccine exports: newspaper

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for a greater openness and reciprocity on vaccine exports, speaking in a newspaper interview about an ongoing row with Britain and the United States over vaccine deliveries. "I ask for greater openness as Europe is among the regions in the world that exports the most, but reciprocity is needed," she told Italian daily la Repubblica. She added that the European Union was in contact with the United Kingdom over vaccine exports but declined to give details of her talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

  • Family of man who died from Covid while incarcerated sues California prison system

    Lawsuit claims prison officials and administrators failed to take precautions when transferring men between facilities People listen to a news conference outside San Quentin state prison in California on 9 July. Daniel Ruiz, who was housed at San Quentin, died on 11 July. Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP The family of a man who died of Covid-19 in a California prison has filed a federal lawsuit against the state’s prison system and high-ranking prison administrators over their handling of the pandemic. On Wednesday, attorneys representing the family of Daniel Ruiz filed a wrongful death lawsuit against California department of corrections and rehabilitation (CDCR) officials and several medical administrators at the California Institute for Men (CIM), an all men’s prison in southern California. The suit alleges that prison officials and administrators acted with deliberate indifference when failing to take enough precautions to curb the spread of Covid during a May prison transfer that saw 122 men bussed from CIM to Corcoran and San Quentin State prisons. Before the transfer, San Quentin had reported no positive cases of Covid-19 and Corcoran had just one. But within a month of the transfer, Corcoran reported almost 130 infections and San Quentin reached nearly 1,200 cases. Ruiz, 61, had been housed at San Quentin since January 2020. He contracted Covid shortly after the transfer, and died on 11 July. The father of six children had asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which put him at high risk of succumbing to Covid-19. His family learned of his diagnosis and his two-week stay in a San Francisco hospital just days before his death, according to the lawsuit. “Nobody wants their parents to suffer and die like that,” said Daniel Ruiz Jr, Ruiz’s son, in a statement on Wednesday. “It was agonizing for me, it was agonizing for us all. We watched him pass away on Zoom,” said Ruiz’s daughter, Vanessa Robinson, in the same statement. In February, the California inspector general found that California prison administrators had dismissed the pleas of nurses about the dangers of transferring prisoners from one facility to another without widespread Covid-19 testing. The nurses had also raised concerns about transporting people in vehicles where social distancing was impossible. At least 26 incarcerated people and three staff members died of coronavirus at San Quentin, the inspector general found, and 2,170 people – the majority of the prison’s population – were infected. “By May, we knew there was a deadly pandemic and they still packed all these guys into buses. Then they got them to San Quentin and didn’t isolate them. Everybody in the decision chain needs to be held accountable,” said Julia Sherwin, lead attorney on the Ruiz family’s case, to the Guardian. The CDCR has yet to be served with the lawsuit, a spokesperson told the Guardian. Nearly 50,000 people in CDCR custody and almost 16,000 staff members have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 44 positive Covid cases, according to CDCR’s Covid tracking tool. At least 40% of the state’s prison population has been vaccinated. The ramifications of the late-May transfer continue to be felt by the families who lost their loved ones. The attorneys representing Ruiz are also representing the family of Sgt Gilbert Polanco, a San Quentin prison guard who died in early August after contracting Covid-19. They plan to file another wrongful death lawsuit against CDCR in the coming months. “The family wants to obtain justice for Daniel and prevent this thing from happening in the future. The transfer endangered everybody. It brought Covid not just to the prisoners, but to staff, their families and entire communities,” Sherwin said.

  • Russell Westbrook again helps set NBA record for most triple doubles in a day

    Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook was one of six players to record a triple double Wednesday, the most ever for a single day in NBA history.

  • More than 40% of people reported depression and anxiety symptoms since start of pandemic, survey finds

    A Yahoo/YouGov poll found that more than 40 percent of adults in the U.S. reported an increase in depression or anxiety in the past year.

  • A Survivor of Georgia Shooting Spree Called His Wife: 'I've Been Shot! Please Come'

    For years, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz had walked past Young’s Asian Massage parlor outside Atlanta on his way to a money exchange business next door. On Tuesday afternoon, he was steps away when he encountered a gunman. Moments later, he desperately reached for his cellphone. “I’ve been shot!” Hernandez-Ortiz told his wife, she later recalled. “Please come.” He choked on the other end and the call dropped, his wife, Flor Gonzalez, said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Hernandez-Ortiz survived a horrific shooting spree after a gunman targeted three spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday night. Eight people died, authorities said, including six of Asian descent, stoking fears of a rising tide of hate crimes. Gonzalez, 27, recalled the phone conversation with her husband on Wednesday after visiting her husband at a hospital. She said she did not believe he was an intended target of the gunman. Gonzalez said she rushed to the hospital on Tuesday and was unable to see her husband until after midnight. Doctors told her that he had been wounded in his forehead, throat, lungs and stomach. He underwent surgery Tuesday night. “Doctors told me he had been very lucky, but that he was still very grave,” she said. “He was lucky that the bullet didn’t penetrate his brain.” Gonzalez said she whispered words of encouragement and reminded her husband that next week the couple had been planning to celebrate their daughter’s 10th birthday. “I pleaded with him to keep fighting and that he has a family,” she said. “He loves his daughter a lot. He’s always been a dedicated father, very loving.” She said she felt his body jump, as if trying to respond to her. “He heard me,” she added. “I told him that we love him and to keep fighting.” Hernandez-Ortiz, who goes by Alex, moved to Georgia from Guatemala more than 10 years ago, his wife said, and worked as a mechanic. They had been married just as long. On Wednesday afternoon, a doctor called to tell Gonzalez that when her husband was asked to press the doctor’s hand, he did so, giving a sign that he is alert and will eventually recover. “He’s still alive, he’s fighting for his life,” she said. “But the doctors told me that he will have a long recovery after he leaves the hospital.” “Many others died,” she said holding back tears, “and my heart breaks for them. Whoever did this is not human.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • Biden Says Vladimir Putin Is a ‘Killer’ Who Is Devoid of a Human Soul

    ABC NewsYou can’t accuse President Joe Biden of holding back on what he truly thinks of Vladimir Putin. In pretty extraordinarily frank comments to ABC News, Biden described Putin as a “killer” devoid of a human soul.Biden sat down for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, who asked: “So, you know Vladimir Putin. You think he’s a killer?” Without hesitation, the president replied, “Mmm hmm, I do.”The president described a tense phone call he had with Putin in January in which Biden warned him that he will “pay a price” for his attempts to interfere in U.S. democracy. Biden’s comments were broadcast a day after the U.S. chief intelligence office released an unclassified report accusing Putin of orchestrating efforts to wreck Biden’s election campaign.EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Biden told @GStephanopoulos that he agreed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "killer" and will "pay a price" for interfering in U.S. elections. https://t.co/rIe2ms8sSv pic.twitter.com/VtAGCvF9hp— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 17, 2021 Biden recalled: “We had a long talk, he and I, when we... I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, ‘I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared.’”The president also confirmed that, some years ago, he was alone with Putin in his office and he brought up the topic of Putin’s lack of a human soul. “I said, ‘I looked in your eyes and I don’t think you have a soul,’ and he looked back and said, ‘We understand each other.’ The most important thing of dealing with foreign leaders... is just know the other guy.”Biden didn’t elaborate when asked how he’s going to punish Putin for his election meddling, only telling Stephanopoulos, “You’ll see.”Elsewhere in the interview, Biden also responded to the growing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans about how he’s handling a surge in the number of people trying to cross the southern U.S. border.Stephanopoulos asked the president, “Do you have to say quite clearly, ‘Don’t come’?” Biden responded, “Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over... Don’t leave your town or city or community.”Biden also dismissed the often-repeated Republican accusation that more people are trying to immigrate into the U.S. since he became president because of his less strict immigration policies. “The idea that Joe Biden said, ‘Come,’ because I heard the other day that they're coming because they know I’m a nice guy... Here’s the deal, they’re not.”Finally, at the end of the interview, Biden addressed the recent controversy over his dog Major, who was sent home to Delaware after an unfortunate incident involving a member of White House security staff.“Look, Major was a rescue pup,” said Biden. “Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin.” Biden admitted that Major “moves to protect” him sometimes, but added, “He’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him... All he does is lick them and wag his tail.”Biden added that Major is being trained and may return to the White House at some point in the future.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden says his dog Major will return to the White House after biting incident

    Major, one of the US president's two dogs, left the White House after an alleged biting incident.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • Russian proxies 'helped produce a documentary that aired on a US television network' last year, intelligence report says

    The documentary appears to have aired on the Trump-aligned One America News Network and purports to detail Ukrainian corruption.