The backstory on a Peoria firefighter recently arrested on a DUI charge

Editor's note: Caden Davis, a Peoria firefighter, was arrested recently and faces a charge of driving under the influence. It wasn't the first time he has been accused of doing so. The following article is based on excerpts from a larger story the Journal Star published in 2022 about controversies involving the Bartonville Fire Department.

Caden Davis, a then-20-year-old volunteer firefighter for the Bartonville Fire Department, had been accused of drinking prior to responding to a medical call involving an 4-year-old child in February 2022. He was never charged with a crime and given six months of probation through the department, not the legal system.

He now is part of the Peoria Fire Department. His hiring in 2022 came after multiple TikTok videos went viral criticizing the Bartonville Fire Department. The video about Davis blasted the Bartonville department for its lack of action against him.

According to a Freedom of Information Act request by the Journal Star, at least three firefighters gave statements to Bartonville police detectives within weeks of a call where Davis allegedly consumed alcohol that day and then drove a rescue truck.

No charges were ever brought against Davis and an internal investigation by Fire Chief Mike Cheatham and Mayor Leon Ricca both determined he had used "bad judgement in a decision he made" and, as such, was placed on probation for six months, according to documents received in the FOIA request.

What allegedly happened

On Feb. 20, 2022, the Bartonville fire department responded to a call shortly after 7 p.m. on Lewis Court involving an unresponsive child. Davis drove the rescue squad vehicle to the scene. After the call was over, he was brought back to the fire station by his girlfriend. Those are facts common to all who were at the scene, Davis and the three firefighters who rode in the rescue squad vehicle.

From there, things diverge, according to 55 pages of redacted reports, memos and written statements obtained through the newspaper's FOIA request. In many cases, the name of the person who is giving a statement is redacted so it's hard to tell how many people gave statements to police. The reports were taken several days after the call.

Some of the firefighters alleged Davis tried to drive off with the air brakes engaged. Others said the truck's cabin smelled like a "brewery." Davis, for his part, said he only had a sip of "cider beer" around noon and had been working at a chili cookoff that day. Another firefighter, whose name was redacted, told police Davis said he had a "couple" of drinks that day.

Another firefighter said in his statement that Davis drove past a street that led to the call and rebuffed attempts by those in the vehicle to allow them to drive. Davis denied having issues driving the rescue squad vehicle.

Once at the scene, a firefighter states Davis and another got into a physical confrontation. Davis denies that. Others said he got into a yelling match with that one firefighter, which Davis agreed happened.

The firefighters who were questioned by the police were fairly consistent — they say Davis had admitted he had been drinking earlier that day. Some heard "a couple" and others heard more. Either way, the reports noted, Davis was not 21 at the time.

Davis was not immediately taken off the duty roster, according to reports.

A racial slur and drinking allegations: Behind the scenes of 2 Bartonville controversies

Why Peoria hired him

Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich said Davis passed all criteria to be hired.

Candidates for the Fire Department must pass interviews, a psychological/polygraph assessment, a background investigation and then a medical examination, Urich said. Davis passed the department interview and the commission interview on May 18, passed the polygraph on June 1, and passed the psychological exam on June 20.

The city manager did note that a background check had turned up news reports that he "may have responded to a call for the Bartonville Fire Department after consuming alcohol. There was also an allegation that a physical confrontation occurred between Davis and another firefighter at the scene of the same call."

More: Peoria police officer earned more than $300,000 in wages while on paid leave

Urich said the city reached out to Bartonville police Chief Tony Segree, Ricca and the fire department.

"Based on the conversations with the Bartonville Police Chief and the Mayor, the allegations of the alleged incident could not be substantiated. Further, the Mayor of Bartonville recommended Davis as a firefighter for the Peoria Fire Department," he said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria fireman was accused of driving under the influence at last job