The Backstory: What we've learned about the Capitol rioters — and why we'll continue to dig

Nicole Carroll, USA TODAY
A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden&#39;s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.
I'm USA TODAY editor-in-chief Nicole Carroll, and this is The Backstory, insights into our biggest stories of the week.

Twenty-four Texans have been arrested for their roles in the Capitol riot, the most of any state. Nationwide, the list of arrested includes 180 men and 26 women, from 18 to 70 years old.

As former President Donald Trump faces trial for inciting a riot, we're investigating the rioters.

Residents of 40 states and the District of Columbia have been arrested. Texas leads the way, followed by New York (17), Pennsylvania (17) and Florida (16). Per capita, the states with most arrested are Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

We've been tracking the Capitol mob since the Jan. 6 riot and built a database you can search by name or state. We're including those arrested on charges federal prosecutors have filed since the riot, and those arrested by Capitol Police and D.C. Metro Police for entering the Capitol or for crimes related to weapons or violence. We're not tracking lower-level infractions such as curfew violations.

Rioters fought their way through fencing and police lines. They beat police officers with flagpoles or their own shields. They swarmed hallways hunting lawmakers, some who came within moments of being caught. In all, 125 Capitol Police officers were physically assaulted, and more than 70 were injured.

Five people died.

"Our mission was was to identify (the rioters) and make sure they were held responsible," said investigative editor Doug Caruso. Would they be found? Charged? Held accountable for their actions? "And so we started to compile as many of these people as we could."

On Jan. 7, the day after the riot, we published our first compilation of those involved. A smiling man walking out with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's podium. A man armed with zip ties (often used for handcuffs). The smug rioter with his feet on Pelosi's desk.

Soon after, the arrests started. With newsrooms across the country, our local journalists were there to report them in real time, from Phoenix, Arizona, to Lebanon, Maine.

"While they may be arraigned in a courthouse in, like, Louisville, Kentucky, or Columbus, Ohio, they will be tried in Washington, D.C.," Caruso said.

As the cases begin, Rachel Axon and Josh Salman reported this week, accused rioters are increasingly defending themselves by saying they were just following direction from their commander in chief.

Beyond who the arrested are, we want to know what connects them. So we started backgrounding each of them, looking at social media accounts, court records, financial documents and any criminal history.

"I've been surprised by the wide diversity of characters, literally from so many walks of life," said investigative reporter Dinah Voyles Pulver.

We've found a mix of Trump supporters, QAnon followers, evangelical Christians, white nationalists and members of far-right and anti-government groups.

It was “a toxic brew of conspiracy theorists,” Aitan Goelman, an attorney who helped prosecute Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, told Pulver.

More than a half dozen members of the Proud Boys, an extremist group with ties to white nationalism, have been charged, including group leaders. Just Thursday, five more people were arrested on conspiracy charges, at least 2 associated with Proud Boys leaders.

At least 20 police officers or first responders were arrested or are facing disciplinary action for their roles Jan. 6. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has also ordered the military to conduct a mandatory review of its policies against extremism within the next two months after reports that a number of veterans were involved in the insurrection.

And while more than 200 people have been charged, more than 500 suspects have been identified by federal authorities.

"It really seems to be almost like two different groups," said investigations editor Emily Le Coz. "There are the hardcore groups, like Proud Boys, really organized. They went into this knowing that that's what they were going to do.

"And then you've got the other group, which is the majority of people. They're teachers, they're Realtors, they're firefighters. People who sort of got sucked up into this lie, went to Washington because they wanted to be at this rally and then just got swept up into storming the Capitol."

One big connection: The majority of those arrested so far posted their involvement on social media.

"They basically incriminated themselves by taking selfies," Le Coz said.

Law enforcement officers are scouring Twitter and Parler accounts as far back as November to gather evidence on rioters. FBI officials said they’re reviewing more than 200,000 pieces of digital evidence.

One of the basics of journalism: Hold wrongdoers accountable. We will. But we're going beyond that and using the data to try and identify what motivated this mob, this mix of people, to come together at this moment, in this way.

"Because if it can happen on January 6, 2021, it could happen again at any point," Le Coz said. "Democracy is fragile inherently. This raises a whole host of questions that I think are going to be very fundamental to the way our democracy functions and the way that we all interact on social media platforms going forward.

"And we need to get to the heart of what exactly happened to those people, to bring them to that day, in order to understand how we move forward as a country."

Earlier this month, Justice Department correspondent Kevin Johnson reported that the Washington, D.C., Homeland Security director and terror analysts warned that domestic extremism is likely to persist.

"We must be prepared for a long fight," Christopher Rodriguez, chief of the district's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, told the House Homeland Security Committee.

Rodriguez said the Capitol attack exposed a long-simmering threat, adding that radical violent extremism has "rapidly become part of the cultural mainstream."

So, yes, we'll hold those responsible for Jan. 6 accountable.

But we also know there is much more of this story to tell.

Nicole Carroll is the editor-in-chief of USA TODAY. Reach her at EIC@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter here. Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free experience or electronic newspaper replica here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capitol riot arrests: What we know about those arrested, charged

