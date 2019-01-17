Backup child care, attendance confusion: Low-income families and the LA teachers strike

LOS ANGELES — Matthew Robles spun in a circle holding a sign, then stopped abruptly and turned to his mom.

“Did you say my grandma’s gonna babysit me?” he squealed. Zonia Robles nodded. “Cool!” he cried.

On Day Two of the teacher strike in Los Angeles, which is impacting more than half a million kids as 34,000 teachers stay off the job, Zonia Robles decided again to keep Matthew, 6, out of school. That meant he helped her support teachers on the picket line and then joined her at work, where she is a legal assistant. Later in the week, she planned for her mom to watch him (much to his delight).

But if the strike stretches into next week, she could be in a bind. The teachers union has offered to resume bargaining on Thursday, although the strike will continue.

Her plight is familiar in Los Angeles Unified, the nation’s second-largest school district, which serves primarily low-income families. Eighty percent of its students receive free or reduced-price lunch.

These are the children who rely on schools the most. And this week, their teachers are gone, and their schools barely have the staff to operate.

It's complicated: Grandparents take a bus to pick up a child

Los Angeles' children count on schools for meals, shelter and supervision — much less helping them stay on track academically.

Unlike in West Virginia, whose teacher strike in February kickstarted a year of walkouts across the country, many LA students need school to help them communicate. More than 150,000 students in LAUSD are still learning to speak English.

Most of those kids come from working households, and their families don’t have the resources to hire last-minute child care. In many cases, extended relatives pitch in.

Zonia and Matthew Robles live in another neighborhood — near a school Zonia said she was “not comfortable” sending Matthew to — but commute to his kindergarten class at Tom Bradley Global Awareness Magnet Elementary School in south Los Angeles.

Because Zonia works full-time, one of her parents rides public transit each day to pick up Matthew. Then they board the city busy together and head home. It’s a time-consuming process.

Tom Bradley Elementary, a school in a historically black neighborhood, gets extra federal money because of the high percentage of low-income children. The Robles family is not the only one trying to juggle child care and the strike.

Yet this week some students are staying out of school completely, because their parents support teachers or don't feel comfortable with the supervision at school — or simply because the district is being lenient with attendance.

'Did you eat dinner last night?'

The district reported that only 144,000 students were in school Monday, including students who attend independent charters where teachers weren't striking, compared with LAUSD’s total enrollment of nearly 700,000. The attendance got a little better on Tuesday, but declined on Wednesday.

Low attendance figures mean few students getting breakfast or lunch at school. On a normal week, some students even receive a dinner to take home.