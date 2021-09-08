What is ‘backwards eating’ – and can it really make you slimmer and healthier?

Robert Lewandowski - CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP

From infra-red saunas to ice baths, sports stars have many unusual ways of staying in peak shape. This week, Poland striker Robert Lewandowski added to the list by revealing the quirky way he keeps trim: eating a chocolate brownie before his main meal.

Lewandowski and his wife Anna, a former bronze-medal winner at the Karate World Cup, follow a “backwards eating” plan where they eat dessert before their main course. Typically, Lewandowski has a brownie as his first meal, followed by rice or buckwheat, then meat or fish and ending with salad or soup. The idea is to separate carbohydrates and proteins, to ensure the body does not become overwhelmed by a mix of products or ingredients.

Although it might go against everything we were taught as children, there is some science to back-up Lewandowski's regime. A 2014 study by researchers at Imperial College London found that eating sugar-rich foods, that are high in glucose, at the start of a meal could help to keep people’s appetite in check. This is down to the role of the protein glucokinase, which helps the brain keep track of how much glucose is being consumed. If the intake is too low, the brain tells the body to find more starchy and sugary food. Dr James Gardiner, a researcher who worked on the study, suggested that eating glucose-rich foods at the start of a meal helps the brain to determine that enough glucose has been eaten, stopping us from overeating. Indeed, in 2019 research published by the American Psychological Association found that those who start their meals with the highest-calorie dish – whether sweet or savoury – tend to consume fewer calories overall.

Might Lewandowski’s diet have some merit? Nitisha Patel, clinical nutritionist and functional practitioner, says the “dessert first” diet isn’t something she would recommend people to follow,unless they are under the guidance of a registered dietitian or nutritionist. She says that a successful diet regime depends more on the “quality” of the food you are eating, rather than the order in which it’s consumed.

“If you ate a chocolate brownie before having a salad, it would cause your insulin levels to spike. If you do this repeatedly, it could lead to insulin resistance and even diabetes later in life,” she says, stressing that “moderation is key” when it comes to sweet snacks.

Patel adds that most nutritionists would avoid recommending food pairing (e.g separating carbohydrates and proteins) unless someone has an enzyme deficiency, or a related condition. The exception, she says, is fruit, which is digested faster than most foods. When it is mixed with other foods, such as yogurt, it starts to ferment which can lead to bloating, gas and cramps, so it’s always best eaten alone.

If you are going to try food pairing, she advises eating meat with a “good quality fat”, such as avocado, and pairing vegetables with brown rice. You can even implement this into your choice of dessert; treats with higher fat and/or protein content, such as ice cream or avocado-based chocolate pudding, will help lower your glycemic load, and make you less likely to eat a large dinner.

It's well established that eating a heavy meal earlier in the day can be beneficial for weight loss. Our bodies burn less calories at night, explains Patel, so a lighter meal can be much more calming for the digestive system, and allows for our livers to detoxify. “Your brain needs glucose for energy, so it’s best to eat a bigger meal in the morning when you’re burning more calories,” she says.

Lewandowski is also careful about the type of sweet treats he consumes. He only eats chocolate made from pure cacao, and he refrains from consuming lactose and wheat flour. He shuns cows' milk in favour of oat milk, vegetable spaghetti and millet, and only eats meat and fish sourced from certain producers.

As Patel sees it, opting for cacao over regular chocolate is a healthy choice. “It’s much higher in antioxidants and it’s also beneficial to the brain and our mood. It’s got no added sugar, which won’t cause insulin spikes like normal chocolate does,” she says.

From a psychological point of view, experts believe there is no harm in allowing yourself the occasional sweet treat; when eaten strategically, they can even help to change your overall eating habits. One 2012 paper found that people with obesity who followed a diet plan that included the odd dessert like chocolate, cookies or donuts with breakfast later experienced fewer junk food cravings than people who ate a low-calorie, low-carbohydrate morning meal.

As a general rule, Patel suggests following an 80/20 pattern of eating – eating healthy 80 per cent of the time, and allowing yourself treats on the other 20 per cent. “If you’re sensible and controlling your portions, it’s fine to allow yourself the occasional treat. Eat it slowly and don’t have any guilt about enjoying it," she says.