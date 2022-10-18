Backwell recycling centre skip blaze tackled by fire crews

Firefighters have tackled a fire that broke out at a recycling centre in Backwell.

Four fire crews were sent to the site site in Coles Quarry, Church Town, at around 10:15 BST where they found a skip "well alight".

Two water jets and a high-pressure hose reel were used to tackle the blaze, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokeswoman for the service confirmed at 13:45 BST that the fire had been "safely extinguished".

The recycling centre is currently closed.

