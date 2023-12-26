Backyard Ale House serves free breakfast in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many enjoyed a free Christmas Dinner Monday in Lackawanna County, and others, a free breakfast.

The Backyard Ale House in Scranton provided donuts, coffee, and other early Christmas Day treats.

The free breakfast serves hundreds of people on Christmas Day and they had the option to take something home for loved ones if they wanted.

30th Annual Christmas Day Feast in Scranton

Event organizers say more and more people come out each year to enjoy the warm holiday meal. One person even traveled hours.

“Santa Claus showed up and was encouraging the elves who had all these toys and selections for the kids and families. We actually got here about an hour before the door opened. There was about 25 to 30 people outside. They were very joyful and happy to be together,” said Ohio resident Jeremy Bawer.

The free breakfast is an annual one, so in case you missed this year’s, there’s always next as a possibility.

