Backyard Barn Finds: Parker’s First Camaro

It’s easy to see why this is Parker’s dream car.

The first generation Chevrolet Camaro is a dream car from any enthusiast. Those of us with the means to search out and purchase said automobile usually have some crazy stories to provide the rest of the community with. One such gentleman, and host of Backyard Barn Finds, Parker has recently come out with details about his very first car. You might be scoffing now at the thought of a relatively young guy having had a first generation Camaro as his first car but the way he got it might just surprise you.

Essentially, he knew a guy who ran a Chevrolet dealership, and a pretty popular one at that. That same dealership used to give out some promotional model cars that were exact replicas of something you might buy there. They ended up giving out the models quite sparingly and Parker bought around 500 to 1000 of them. Overtime he sold these model cars on eBay and eventually was able to purchase himself a beautiful 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and all the mods that come along with it.

Under the hood was a stunning 327 in.³ V-8 engine, a really great choice for the time but certainly not the top-of-the-line model. Quickly, he and his dad got to work building and working on the car as Parker drove it every day to high school and various parties. No doubt, this was likely a great centerpiece for a young enthusiast and probably had him feeling like the coolest kid in school at the time. Nowadays, the car has been stored and, presumably, pretty well taken care of. Parker intends to restore the old classic and maybe even swap in an LS engine. Hopefully, he’ll be able to get his first love back up and running and on the road again for more adventures behind the wheel.

