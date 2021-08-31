Backyard burial case: Brothers from Lyons released without charges, death investigation probe ongoing

Two brothers from Lyons who were arrested this weekend after allegedly telling police they buried their mother and sister in their backyard were released without charges Monday, according to a Lyons police spokesman.

Michael Lelko, 45, and John Lelko, 41, were held in Cook County Jail for two days after telling police Saturday they had buried the bodies of their mother and sister in the 3900 block of Center Avenue, according to a news release from Ray Hanania, a spokesman for Lyons police. Police had performed a well-being check days earlier when village workers noticed no water had been used there for a year, said Thomas Herion, the Lyons police chief.

Herion said that while charges have not yet been filed, the brothers remain the focus of a death investigation probe. He previously said he expected to file charges related to illegal burial, but their release Monday came after a 48-hour hold without charges being filed by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not made a determination on the cause and manner of death relating to the remains of two women’s bodies found at the home Saturday.

“We continue to look into this case with the help of the Cook County Medical Examiner who is doing a forensic evaluation of the remains that were removed from the backyard on Saturday,” Herion said.

Their tri-level home, which investigators previously said was “uninhabitable” has since been boarded up. The house was in foul condition with feces and liter bottles of urine, police said. The brothers also removed the gas meter because they didn’t want to pay for it. Heaps of trash and boxes could be seen through the windows, cluttering the inside of the house.

Herion previously said the men indicated their mother, who had been in her 70s, died in 2015 after being pushed down the stairs by their sister, “causing ‘some type of head contusion,’ ” that led to her death. They told authorities their sister died in 2019 after contracting an illness. There is no record of either death with the state.

The two brothers were released on their recognizance and are being assisted by a social service agency, officials said.