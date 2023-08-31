Backyard volleyball tournaments in Milford front for gambling: How police discovered it

MILFORD — Backyard volleyball tournaments held throughout town have been billed as parties for friends and family, but police said they have been used as fronts for large-scale gambling operations.

Police said they arrested two people in connection to what amounted to a backyard casino but said there are several more connected operations still happening throughout town.

"It's really unbelievable about what is happening and the amount of money changing hands," said Deputy Police Chief Robert Tusino. "Throughout the town, we have different locations that are having volleyball tournaments. They do it under the guise of just being a group of friends, but what we found is that these are significant operations."

Milford police released undercover photos that were taken at what they say was an illegal gambling operation on Franklin Street.

Police broke up gambling ring over the weekend

Last Saturday, police served a search warrant at 21 Franklin St. They said they found people playing volleyball, but also found table gambling was taking place, along with the illegal sale of alcohol and cigarettes. There was also a concession stand with outdoor cooking and outdoor illegal wiring and lighting, the deputy said.

Police seized about $10,000 in cash.

"This is all being done in residential areas in backyards," Tusino said.

About four months ago, the Select Board, after receiving numerous complaints about gambling operations, set up a task force comprised of the Police Department, Building Department and Health Department to begin an investigation.

Select Board chair calls activity 'an excess of everything'

Select Board Chair Paul Mazzuchelli said the illegal gambling may have been going on for years. He said some of the homes where it has been occurring have paved over their backyards to convert them into parking lots.

He said parties typically start late on Friday and continue through Sunday night, with some loud enough to keep neighbors awake.

"They have stadium lighting that would put Fenway Park to shame," Mazzuchelli said. "We've been getting many complaints from residents. It's an excess, excess of everything. There're too many cars, too much music, too many bright lights. I've had individual people actually come to my house — elderly people — crying in frustration because of what is happening. People were calling us because they were at their wit's end."

Milford police released undercover photos taken at what they say was an illegal gambling operation on Franklin Street.

The investigation involved undercover operations and the use of drones. Police discovered the gambling and other issues.

"We estimate hundreds of thousands of dollars per year is being generated," said Tusino. "Officers have witnessed the exchange of money. Residents have been complaining because of all the illegal parking, illegal sale of cigarettes and illegal sales of liquor. "

On Saturday, police arrested Luis Loja-Caguana, 43, and charged him with being a keeper of a disorderly home, placing and registering bets and having a house of gaming. Loja-Caguana owns 21 Franklin St.

Also arrested was Zoila Castro, age unavailable, who was charged with illegally selling liquor. Police say she was selling beer at the home.

Loja-Caguana and Castro are each scheduled to appear Friday in Milford District Court.

Police say more arrests are likely coming

Loja-Caguana was previously linked to parties at his home. In 2020, he was twice fined $1,500 by the Board of Health for hosting parties containing more than 200 people — most not wearing masks — during a time of COVID-19 restrictions.

Tusino said the Loja-Caguana and Castro may face additional criminal charges from both Milford police and other law enforcement agencies. He added that the Board of Health and Building Department are still investigating whether any violations occurred that fall under those agencies' jurisdiction.

Several other people will likely face charges as the investigation continues, Tusino said.

Mazzuchelli said the illegal gambling and parties must stop.

"It's a quality-of-life issue," he said. "It's not good for the people of Milford. Can you imagine living next to this?"

