A bacon-and-eggs keto diet may not be good for long-term health, but a Harvard nutrition expert says there’s an oily alternative

Jonathan Wong/South China Morning Post via Getty Images





People need fat to live. The same is true of protein and some essential vitamins and minerals.

But we can live without carbs, according to Harvard nutrition professor and world-renown diet expert Dr. Walter Willett.

This truth undergirds the trendy low-carb keto diets that celebrities like Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian say they adore. Keto diets can be as high as 90% fat, and typically limit a person's carbohydrate intake to no more than 5% of daily calories (meaning no bread and no sugary drinks).

The goal is for the body to enter an atypical fat-burning metabolic state called ketosis, where instead of transforming carbohydrates into glucose first, fat is a person's primary energy source. In practice, this can mean that keto dieters munch on a fair amount of high-fat animal products, including butter, cream, and bacon.

But researchers still have a lot to learn about the merits (and potential pitfalls) of going keto for life. This dearth of evidence means that there's no way to know if a consistently high-fat plan, especially one that's rooted in saturated forms of fat, might prompt more cancer cases, strokes, or chronic illnesses down the road.

Willett's nutrition advice: don't shun entire nutrient groups, whether it's fat, protein, or carbs. While it's possible to adhere to a healthy high-fat eating plan — drenching food in liquid oil, for example, can be a boon for the heart and provide essential fatty acids the body can't make on its own — Willett also has a hunch there may be some dangerous fats lurking in some keto diets, just as there are dangerous carbs in other kinds of diets.

"The reality is that we don't have long term studies of people on keto diets," Willett said. "Given that big gap, what we see in general for good health, is that the type of fat is really important. It's not all bad, it's not all good, and emphasizing mostly unsaturated fats in a diet has positive health benefits."

greek salad More

AP Photo/Matthew Mead

Sugar is a dangerous carb, but not all others are like it

"I eat full-fat cream in everything," kinesiologist and cancer researcher David Harper, who's been following a keto diet for more than six years, recently told Business Insider.

But while he pays virtually no attention to how much fat he consumes, sugar is a major no-no in his house, and he thinks it should be banned in everyone else's too, keto or not.

"Try and get as much sugar out of your diet as possible," he said.

While Willett agrees with Harper that sugar (which is the simplest kind of carbohydrate around, chemically speaking) is not great for our bodies, he says the same isn't necessarily true of other more complex carbohydrates.

"There are positive benefits of modest amounts of whole grains, for example," Willett said. "And it's not clear that in the long run, a keto diet is going to be better than a diet with some modest amount of whole grains in it."

Willett has been studying what people eat for 30 years, and is one of the most cited scientists in the world, in part because his studies have overturned conventional wisdom about eating well.

He has collected evidence that low-fat diets often backfire, and do not help prevent breast cancer in any measurable way. He was also one of the first nutrition scientists to suggest that fat doesn't necessarily make us fat, but that the types of fats we choose to eat are paramount to overall health.