Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

SCOTT McFETRIDGE
·5 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

That makes it all the more frustrating that she fears her breakfast-focused diner could be ruined within months by new rules that could make one of her top menu items — bacon — hard to get in California.

“Our number one seller is bacon, eggs and hash browns,” said Kim, who for 15 years has run SAMS American Eatery on the city’s busy Market Street. “It could be devastating for us.”

At the beginning of next year, California will begin enforcing an animal welfare proposition approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 that requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves. National veal and egg producers are optimistic they can meet the new standards, but only 4% of hog operations now comply with the new rules. Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows non-compliant meat to be sold in the state, California will lose almost all of its pork supply, much of which comes from Iowa, and pork producers will face higher costs to regain a key market.

Animal welfare organizations for years have been pushing for more humane treatment of farm animals but the California rules could be a rare case of consumers clearly paying a price for their beliefs.

With little time left to build new facilities, inseminate sows and process the offspring by January, it’s hard to see how the pork industry can adequately supply California, which consumes roughly 15% of all pork produced in the country.

“We are very concerned about the potential supply impacts and therefore cost increases,” said Matt Sutton, the public policy director for the California Restaurant Association.

California's restaurants and groceries use about 255 million pounds of pork a month, but its farms produce only 45 million pounds, according to Rabobank, a global food and agriculture financial services company.

The National Pork Producers Council has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for federal aid to help pay for retrofitting hog facilities around the nation to fill the gap. Hog farmers said they haven't complied because of the cost and because California hasn't yet issued formal regulations on how the new standards will be administered and enforced.

Barry Goodwin, an economist at North Carolina State University, estimated the extra costs at 15% more per animal for a farm with 1,000 breeding pigs.

If half the pork supply was suddenly lost in California, bacon prices would jump 60%, meaning a $6 package would rise to about $9.60, according to a study by the Hatamiya Group, a consulting firm hired by opponents of the state proposition.

At one typical hog farm in Iowa, sows are kept in open-air crates measuring 14-square-feet when they join a herd and then for a week as part of the insemination process before moving to larger, roughly 20-square foot group pens with other hogs. Both are less than the 24 square feet required by the California law to give breeding pigs enough room to turn around and to extend their limbs. Other operations keep sows in the crates nearly all of the time so also wouldn't be in compliance.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture said that although the detailed regulations aren't finished, the key rules about space have been known for years.

“It is important to note that the law itself cannot be changed by regulations and the law has been in place since the Farm Animal Confinement Proposition (Prop 12) passed by a wide margin in 2018," the agency said in response to questions from the AP.

The pork industry has filed lawsuits but so far courts have supported the California law. The National Pork Producers Council and a coalition of California restaurants and business groups have asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to delay the new requirements. The council also is holding out hope that meat already in the supply chain could be sold, potentially delaying shortages.

Josh Balk, who leads farm animal protection efforts at the Humane Society of the United States, said the pork industry should accept the overwhelming view of Californians who want animals treated more humanely.

“Why are pork producers constantly trying to overturn laws relating to cruelty to animals?” Balk asked. “It says something about the pork industry when it seems its business operandi is to lose at the ballot when they try to defend the practices and then when animal cruelty laws are passed, to try to overturn them.”

In Iowa, which raises about one-third of the nation's hogs, farmer Dwight Mogler estimates the changes would cost him $3 million and allow room for 250 pigs in a space that now holds 300.

To afford the expense, Mogler said, he’d need to earn an extra $20 per pig and so far, processors are offering far less.

“The question to us is, if we do these changes, what is the next change going to be in the rules two years, three years, five years ahead?” Mogler asked.

The California rules also create a challenge for slaughterhouses, which now may send different cuts of a single hog to locations around the nation and to other countries. Processors will need to design new systems to track California-compliant hogs and separate those premium cuts from standard pork that can serve the rest of the country.

At least initially, analysts predict that even as California pork prices soar, customers elsewhere in the country will see little difference. Eventually, California’s new rules could become a national standard because processors can’t afford to ignore the market in such a large state.

Kim, the San Francisco restaurant owner, said she survived the pandemic by paring back her menu, driving hundreds of miles herself through the Bay Area to deliver food and reducing staff.

Kim, who is Korean-American, said she’s especially worried for small restaurants whose customers can't afford big price increases and that specialize in Asian and Hispanic dishes that typically include pork.

“You know, I work and live with a lot of Asian and Hispanic populations in the city and their diet consists of pork. Pork is huge,” Kim said. “It’s almost like bread and butter.”

___

Associated Press writers David Pitt in Des Moines, Iowa, and Stephen Groves in Alvord, Iowa, contributed to this story.

___

Follow Scott McFetridge on Twitter: https://twitter.com/smcfetridge

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California Orders State of Emergency to Avert Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to free up energy supplies and speed development of new power plants to help the state avoid blackouts as it faces wildfires and crippling heat waves this summer.The historic drought, intense heat and blazes battering the state have left it facing a projected possible power-supply shortfall of as much as 3.5 gigawatts during late afternoons under extreme conditions, according to the emergency proclamation Friday.Califo

  • French security forces brace for anti-health pass protests

    France braced for more protests on Saturday against the upcoming special virus passes that will be needed to enter restaurants, as police took up posts along Paris’ Champs-Elysees to guard against an invasion of the famed avenue by rowdy demonstrators. The pass requires vaccinations or a quick negative test or proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19 and mandates vaccinations for all health care workers by mid-September. Four separate protests were being held Saturday in Paris, with “liberty” the slogan of the day.

  • Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar

    The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record sales of firearms, has fueled a shortage of ammunition in the United States that’s impacting law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters -- and could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely. Manufacturers say they’re producing as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves are empty and prices keep rising. Ammunition imports are way up, but at least one U.S. manufacturer is exporting ammo.

  • California to Issue More Stimulus Checks as Newsom Signs $100-Billion Recovery Plan

    State leaders in California have approved a $100-billion plan to further the economic recovery in California that includes new stimulus checks for residents, rent relief and grants to businesses. See:...

  • 'COVID With a Vengeance' Consumes U.S. Politics

    The American political system has come down with a case of long COVID. In Washington and the states, and in both political parties, expectations that the virus might be routed this summer and make way for some version of political-life-as-usual have abruptly disintegrated. The resurgence of the disease, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, threatens to halt plans by both parties to shift their attention to other matters ahead of the midterm elections next year. Sign up for The Morning new

  • He Hired 2 Men to Kidnap His Wife. They Ended Up Drowning.

    Schanda Handley was at home with her daughter and a neighbor when two men showed up at the door, dressed in what looked like blue uniforms from an appliance store. They had a carpet steamer and asked Handley if they could demonstrate it for her. When she said no, the men forced their way into her house at gunpoint, put a hood over her head and handcuffed her and her neighbor, she said. Then they pushed Handley into a van and drove off, leaving Handley’s 14-year-old daughter and the neighbor behi

  • Oklahoma officially accepts invitation to join the SEC in 2025

    Oklahoma officially accepts the invitation to the SEC for the 2025 season.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Polled People On ‘Trust’ And Received A Blunt Home Truth

    Many Twitter users responded to the Ohio Republican's poll with a single damning word.

  • Another Terrible Week for Terrible Human Being Tucker Carlson

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyTucker Carlson’s truly terrible week began with a person turning the tables and calling out Fox News’ star propagandist on camera, and ended with possibly his biggest remaining advertiser deciding to leave Fox News altogether.It started in a bait shop in Livingston, Montana, where Tucker encountered a man, Dan Bailey, who calmly told him that he was “the worst human being known to mankind.” Tucker was all smiles on camera, but later Fox N

  • Eric Trump’s Latest Whine Prompts People To Play The World’s Smallest Violin

    Critics accused Donald Trump's son of hypocrisy and playing the victim with his complaint about the "weaponization of politics."

  • Trump started speaking in the third person during a heated discussion with Bill Barr regarding the election results, book says

    Barr told the AP in an interview last year that the DOJ had "not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election."

  • Donald Trump did not appear to donate his salary from his last 6 months in office as promised, says report

    Trump promised to give away his presidential salary while in office, but The Washington Post could not account for the final $200,000.

  • Judge rejects challenge to Second Amendment sanctuary effort in Oregon

    An Oregon judge sided against local officials and a gun control group on Thursday as he dismissed a challenge to a Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance that was previously approved by voters.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn tried to carry a gun onto a flight at NC airport in February

    A recording of the incident has been released by a group trying to oust him from office.

  • 'Botched': Arizona GOP's ballot count ends, troubles persist

    Arizona Republicans’ partisan review of the 2020 election results got off to a rocky start when their contractors broke rules for counting ballots and election experts warned the work was dangerous for democracy. When the auditors stopped the counting and returned the ballots this week, it hadn't gotten better. The review's Twitter accounts were suspended for breaking the rules.

  • Why Republicans Are So Determined to Distort the Truth About the Capitol Attack

    On Monday a small band of U.S. Capitol Police officers delivered vivid, emotional testimony about a previously unthinkable event—the day a partisan mob stormed the Capitol to try to overturn an American election. In GOP circles, two things are true at once. First, large majorities of Republican voters disapprove of the January 6 rioters.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Republican senators raise questions after receiving unredacted Fauci email about Wuhan lab

    Five Republican senators are questioning why the Department of Health and Human Services redacted a portion of an email between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Peter Daszak, the president of a research organization that worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on coronavirus studies before the pandemic.

  • Bannon says viral 'hell' quote preceding Capitol riot was about Pence

    Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon denied giving an ominous premonition of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege after a quote of his went viral on Thursday.

  • Are Psychedelics Legal In The US? Where Are They Decriminalized? A Deep Dive Into The Legal Status of Psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, Ketamine And More

    This article was made possible thanks to research from Calyx Law, the Emerge Group and Psilocybin Alpha. As psychedelics like LSD, ayahuasca and “magic mushrooms” come rushing back into the public conversation, a few simple questions come up after discussing the potential of these substances in treating a wide variety of mental health disorders: Contents What Are Psychedelics? Are Psychedelics Legal In The U.S.? Where Are Psychedelics Allowed In The U.S.? Where Are Psychedelics Being Considered

  • Missouri senator didn’t disclose emails in reform school investigation, lawmaker says

    House Minority Leader Crystal Quade told an oversight committee that Sen. Sandy Crawford did not turn over her email exchange with a Circle of Hope owner that was covered by a Sunshine Law request.