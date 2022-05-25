Bacteria with antibiotic resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say

·1 min read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Bacteria in Antarctica have been discovered with genes that give them natural antibiotic and antimicrobial resistance and have the potential to spread out of the polar regions, according to scientists in Chile.

Andres Marcoleta, a researcher from the University of Chile who headed the study in the Science of the Total Environment journal in March, said that these "superpowers" which evolved to resist extreme conditions are contained in mobile DNA fragments that can easily be transferred to other bacteria.

"We know that the soils of the Antarctic Peninsula, one of the polar areas most impacted by melting ice, host a great diversity of bacteria," Marcoleta said. "And that some of them constitute a potential source of ancestral genes that confer resistance to antibiotics."

Scientists from the University of Chile collected several samples from the Antarctic Peninsula from 2017 to 2019.

"It is worth asking whether climate change could have an impact on the occurrence of infectious diseases," Marcoleta said.

"In a possible scenario, these genes could leave this reservoir and promote the emergence and proliferation of infectious diseases."

Researchers found that the Pseudomonas bacteria, one of the predominant bacteria groups in the Antarctic Peninsula, are not pathogenic but can be a source of 'resistance genes', which are not stopped by common disinfectants such as copper, chlorine or quaternary ammonium.

However, the other kind of bacteria they researched, Polaromonas bacteria, does have the "potential to inactivate beta-lactam type antibiotics, which are essential for the treatment of different infections," said Marcoleta.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Memory loss in older age could be reversed by HIV drug

    Memory loss in older age could be restored using a readily available HIV drug, scientists hope, as they plan to begin human trials.

  • Blatstein buys back Riverview Plaza, a retail center in Philadelphia the developer built and then sold

    With Riverview Plaza back in the fold, Blatstein controls nearly 350,000 square feet of retail space along the waterfront.

  • ESA does not anticipate Russian withdrawal from ISS

    The European Space Agency does not expect Russia to terminate the joint operation of the International Space Station (ISS) with the West, ESA Director-General Josef Aschbacher told Reuters on Wednesday. The ISS, the largest artificial object in space, has been continuously occupied since November 2000, operated by a U.S.-Russian-led international consortium of five space agencies from 15 countries. Dmitry Rogozin, director-general of Russian space agency Roscosmos, has suggested U.S. economic sanctions, imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could "destroy" ISS teamwork and lead to the space station falling out of orbit.

  • Cops: 500,000 fentanyl pills found in Arizona traffic stop

    Two women were arrested after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona, police said. The pills were found concealed in collagen supplement bottles on Monday during a search that also turned up a handgun and a large amount of cash, police from the small city of Casa Grande south of Phoenix said in a statement. In the Arizona traffic stop, Martha Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested on suspicion of crimes including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, according to police.

  • Palm Bay's Dignity Bus for the homeless showcased during ribbon-cutting ceremony

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the 16-passenger Palm Bay Dignity Bus, which is sponsored by The Source, a Christian outreach ministry.

  • Biden meets with PMs of Japan, India and Australia

    President Joe Biden met in Tokyo on Tuesday with the prime ministers of Japan, Australia and India. Differences persist with India's Narendra Modi over how to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (May 24)

  • Envoy: Iran nuclear deal looks 'tenuous' but worth seeking

    The United States' top negotiator for Iran nuclear talks made the case to lawmakers Wednesday for sticking with what may be a last try for a deal reimposing limits on Iran’s nuclear development, despite Iran closing in on completing a bomb-capable nuclear program. Rob Malley, President Joe Biden’s envoy to negotiations aimed at getting the U.S. and Iran back in a breached 2015 Iran nuclear deal, faced lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

  • Why New Zealand Sent Money, Equipment And Training To Ukraine's Army - PM Jacinda Ardern

    New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern shares the conversation she had with President Zelensky after her country donated money and military supplies to help Ukraine push back Russia's invasion. Stick around for more from New Zealand's Prime Minister! #Colbert #NewZealand #JacindaArdern

  • Chief federal prosecutor in Lubbock explains dismissals of six indictments

    A federal judge in Lubbock asked a supervising prosecutor to explain the dismissals of six cases within a month.

  • Victims in Texas school shooting include 3rd grader killed in same classroom as cousin, veteran teacher

    Details are emerging about the victims in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of at least 21 people.

  • CDC: A Paxlovid rebound may be ‘natural’ part of a COVID-19 infection

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a cautious alert about Paxlovid on Tuesday, acknowledging that a rebound in COVID-19 infections can occur after people take the antiviral though it’s still unclear why that happens. “A brief return of symptoms may be part of the natural history of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) infection in some persons, independent of treatment with Paxlovid and regardless of vaccination status,” the CDC said Tuesday. The public-health agency also reiterated the Food and Drug Administration’s position that additional treatment with Paxlovid is not needed in these cases.

  • Man seen on video stealing car from gas station

    Police say they're searching for a man seen on video stealing a minivan from a gas station in Brooklyn.

  • Hawaiian Airlines plans to fly 8-engine 'seagliders' that are part-plane, part-boat and can fly 180 mph — meet REGENT

    REGENT's seaglider will help Hawaiian Airlines ferry passengers "harbor-to-harbor" faster and cheaper than ferries or other aircraft.

  • FDA: TikTok avocado hack may cause bacteria to grow

    The FDA is warning against a popular food preservation tip on TikTok. The hack involves storing whole avocados in a bottle of water in the fridge which users claim can keep the fruit fresh for weeks. The FDA says this can harbor bacteria including salmonella.

  • The First Swiss Watch in Space Just Got a Modern, Limited-Edition Reissue

    Sixty years after it left the planet, Breitling's Navitimer Cosmonaute is back.

  • Jaw-dropping image combines 32 years of Hubble telescope photos into one

    NASA recently celebrated 32 years of Hubble observations. The space telescope was launched back in 1990. Since its launch, it has managed to complete over 1.4 million observations. Now, a physicist named Casey Handmer has combined all of those observations into one breathtaking image. This is what all 1.4 million Hubble observations look like together … The post Jaw-dropping image combines 32 years of Hubble telescope photos into one appeared first on BGR.

  • Exeter UFO Festival returning in 2022: Here’s what to expect.

    The festival celebrates one of the Seacoast’s most famous UFO sightings, the “Incident at Exeter” on Sept. 3, 1965.

  • Quad leaders vow to stand for free, open Indo-Pacific

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan began discussions aimed at countering an increasingly assertive China and paving over differences on issues including Russia.Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also hold bilateral meetings, with Modi set to meet Kishida for talks and a working dinner after the larger talks have finished.Taiwan was not an official item on the Quad agenda, a U.S. official said, but it was expected to be a key topic when the four leaders meet, a day after Biden broke with convention and volunteered U.S. military support for the self-governed island claimed by China.

  • Commodities in 'perfect storm' says ERG, as crisis starts super cycle

    Years of under-investment in mining of metals essential to energy transition, supply shocks and high energy prices will continue to drive commodity prices higher, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) Chief Executive Benedikt Sobotka said on Wednesday. Sobotka said that a commodity super cycle has now begun and will carry on for the next 30 years, predicting a 20% rise in copper prices by the end of 2022. Luxembourg-based, privately-held ERG is a global supplier of copper and cobalt.

  • What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect While Mars Is in Aries

    With eclipse season and Mercury retrograde in full swing, Aries season - which spanned March 20 to April 19 - probably feels like it was forever ago. But while the sun's time in the sign of the Ram may be over, other planets are dancing through the cardinal fire sign this spring, amping your ability to assert yourself and be more playful.