Is Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) (STO:BACTI B) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we are going to look at Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) (STO:BACTI B) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bactiguard Holding:

0.019 = kr11m ÷ (kr657m - kr62m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Bactiguard Holding has an ROCE of 1.9%.

See our latest analysis for Bactiguard Holding

Does Bactiguard Holding Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Bactiguard Holding's ROCE is meaningfully below the Medical Equipment industry average of 6.6%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Bactiguard Holding compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~0.4% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Bactiguard Holding has an ROCE of 1.9%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That implies the business has been improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Bactiguard Holding's past growth compares to other companies.

OM:BACTI B Past Revenue and Net Income, November 12th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Bactiguard Holding has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Bactiguard Holding's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Bactiguard Holding has total assets of kr657m and current liabilities of kr62m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 9.4% of its total assets. Bactiguard Holding has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.