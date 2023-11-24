Bad air quality lingers in the Coachella Valley months after Tropical Storm Hilary

Windy conditions continue to kick up dust throughout the Coachella Valley as seen here looking south towards the San Jacinto Mountains from Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., on Sept. 20, 2023.

You're not imagining it: air quality in the Coachella Valley has been worse than usual in the months following Tropical Storm Hilary.

Local air district officials believe the mud flows and lingering deposits of dirt in and around the Coachella Valley could be resulting in higher-than-normal levels of particulate matter in the air.

"We are seeing many more hours of air quality index values that are either unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, very unhealthy, or even hazardous since Hilary than would be typical for this time of year," said Scott Epstein, the program supervisor of air quality assessment for the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Tropical Storm Hilary hit Southern California in late August, with the Coachella Valley experiencing some of the worst impacts from flooding and mud flows.

The valley's persistent bad air quality in the months after the storm is just one of many ways that the storm's impacts have lingered in the area, from more stagnant water and mosquitos to lost wages for farmworkers. Residents on Horizon Road, a street in north Cathedral City that was hit particularly hard, are still repairing their homes months after the storm.

High levels of PM10 in the Coachella Valley's air

In the roughly three months since Tropical Storm Hilary, an air quality monitoring station in Mecca has recorded five separate times when the levels of PM10 in the air exceeded the federal standard. For comparison, from 2018 to 2022, the station recorded an average of just six exceedances per year. This means Mecca and the surrounding area have already experienced a typical year's worth of high PM10 days in just one three-month period.

PM10 are inhalable particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers or smaller, and exposure to high levels of particle pollution is linked to serious health problems like asthma attacks, symptoms of heart and lung disease, or increased risk of respiratory infections. Sensitive groups like children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases are particularly vulnerable.

It's roughly estimated that there are more than 5,000 acres of muddy deposits from Mission Creek's Hilary flood flows in the Coachella Valley, according to the Coachella Valley Association of Governments. All of this leftover mud and dirt is now being lifted into the air by the wind and finding its way into our lungs, and this dust is becoming emissive even at lower windspeeds of about 12 miles per hour.

High winds lifting dust and soil into the air and causing unhealthy air quality is nothing new for the Coachella Valley, but after Hilary it appears like this pattern is causing higher particle pollution levels than normal, according to Epstein.

It's not fully confirmed yet that this worse air quality is attributable to Hilary, but South Coast AQMD "hypothesizes" that the new deposits of mud and sediment in the valley could be responsible, according to Epstein.

"Unfortunately, it's a bit hard for us to tell exactly for sure," said Epstein. "But we do know that things are different now from an air quality perspective, that's pretty clear. And we know that there is a lot of silt and soil and dried mud throughout the Coachella Valley in places where that wasn't present before Hilary.

The eastern Coachella Valley has experienced the brunt of higher PM10 levels. In general, Mecca tends to measure higher PM10 levels than South Coast AQMD's Palm Springs monitoring station, and all of the exceedences over the federal standard for PM10 pollution have been recorded at the Mecca station. While Palm Springs is also experiencing elevated levels of PM10, it's "not quite high enough to exceed the standard, not nearly as high as we're seeing in Mecca," said Epstein.

The elevated PM10 levels come in a year that's plagued the valley with bad air quality. Coachella Valley residents spent 22 of 31 days of July under some form of air quality advisory, including smoke advisories due to wildfires, ozone advisories during heat waves, and windblown dust advisories.

How to stay safe

South Coast AQMD is in discussion with the Coachella Valley Association of Governments about potential mitigation measures for the mud flows left from Hilary, although those discussions are still "a work in progress," according to Epstein. South Coast AQMD also added a PM10 monitor in Indio to measure pollution levels there following the elevated pollution levels.

You can check the current air quality in your area on South Coast AQMD's website, which includes information from the Palm Springs, Mecca, and Indio monitoring stations.

On days when dust levels are elevated, causing poor air quality:

Stay inside with your windows and doors closed, if possible

Run your air conditioner and/or air purifier if you have them

Avoid items that could bring the air pollution into the house, like a whole house fan or swamp cooler

If you have to go outside, try to minimize physical exertion

A mask like an N95 or P100 mask can provide some protection from breathing particulate matter if you need to be outside

