Police officers sit outside of a busy bar district on South Meridian Street in downtown Indianapolis.

Bad Bars: An IndyStar Investigation

Amid record numbers of shootings and homicides in recent years, reporters at the Indianapolis Star identified an overlooked contributor to the proliferation of violence: A Wild West atmosphere at Indianapolis bars and clubs. Their investigation found that explosion of violence was largely the result of lax oversight from state regulators and a unique Indiana law that prevents Indianapolis police from intervening or shutting down bars plagued by repeated violence.

Disturbing Snapchat. 'Date-rape' drug. Two dead women

Brittany McKinney mourns the death of her only sister, Chelsea McKinney, after she was found dead after an overdose.

Chelsea McKinney and Courtney Smith were last seen by family at 3:20 a.m., still laughing and walking without a worry as they celebrated a friend's birthday in the bar district on South Meridian Street. How did they end up dead hours later?

https://www.indystar.com/in-depth/news/2022/09/15/courtney-smith-chelsea-mckinney-fentanyl-overdose-deaths-downtown-indianapolis/65742760007/ Sept. 15, 2022

49 killed, 154 shot or stabbed: How Indiana law protects bad bars

https://www.indystar.com/in-depth/news/investigations/2023/02/01/indianapolis-bad-bars-protected-by-indiana-law-lack-state-oversight/69568384007/

Lax state enforcement. Limits on local police. The result is a Wild West atmosphere around dozens of Indianapolis bars and nightclubs.

https://www.indystar.com/in-depth/news/investigations/2023/02/01/indianapolis-bad-bars-protected-by-indiana-law-lack-state-oversight/69568384007/ Feb. 1, 2023

Indianapolis bars with violent histories often stay open. Who helps make it happed?

Tiki Bob’s Cantina owner Jason Stellema, left, and the club’s attorney, N. Davey Neal, right, testify before the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County on March 7, 2022, in this screenshot from government access television Channel 16.

When bars fear their liquor license is under threat, they often turn to the very people who once regulated their industry ― former high-ranking officials at the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2023/02/01/former-indiana-alcohol-tobacco-commission-staffers-troubled-help-bars-stay-in-business/69845082007/ Feb. 1, 2023

What to know about IndyStar’s investigation of violence at Indianapolis bars

Bar goers walk down the sidewalk Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 on South Meridian Street in downtown Indianapolis.

Here are seven takeaways from an IndyStar investigation into violence at Indianapolis bars and nightclubs, and the authorities responsible for monitoring the businesses.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2023/02/01/indy-nightclubs-bars-unchecked-violence-indystar-investigation/69845087007/ Feb. 1, 2023

'A black eye': Calls for change follow IndyStar investigation of violence at bars

State and local officials call for change after IndyStar identified more than 600 reports of violence at Indianapolis bars, clubs and event centers since 2016 — including 49 homicides and more than 150 people injured in shootings and stabbings.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2023/02/03/indiana-lawmaker-calls-for-change-follow-indystar-investigation-of-violence-at-bars/69867196007/ Feb. 3, 2023

Tiki Bob's, featured in IndyStar probe of violence, closes after weekend shooting

Tiki Bob's Cantina, a Downtown bar that police say has attracted hundreds of runs over the past few years, announced it was closing just days after IndyStar published an investigation into violence at Indianapolis bars and clubs that prominently featured Tiki Bob's. It also followed reports of continued problems at the bar over the weekend.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2023/02/07/tiki-bobs-indianapolis-bar-police-complaints-reportedly-closing/69876168007/ Feb. 7, 2023

Indianapolis strip club closes after police raid

Club Onyx announced it is closing on its Instagram page.

An Indianapolis strip club with a troubled history abruptly shut down after a police raid that led to the arrest of several workers on drug, alcohol, gun and prostitution charges. Club Onyx Indianapolis closed just days before it was scheduled for a liquor license renewal hearing.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2023/02/28/club-onyx-troubled-indianapolis-strip-club-announces-closure/69955583007/ Feb. 28, 2023

10 shootings, 8 assaults, drugs and prostitution: County board votes to pull bar licenses

IMPD Capt. Christopher Boomershine holds up a photo of 25-year-old Secoya Williams who was shot and killed at Club Kalakutah in the early morning hours of Feb. 25, 2022.

A local alcohol board has recommended denying license renewals for Kalakutah and Onyx, two Indianapolis bars with a history of shootings, assaults and other violence, deeming the clubs public nuisances and sending its decisions to the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission for final approval.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2023/03/06/kalakutah-onyx-indianapolis-license-renewals-denied-alcohol-beverage-board-marion-county/69975772007/ March 6, 2023

Owner of 2 illegal Indiana bars with violent histories faces theft, tax charges

The owner of two illegal bars with violent histories is now facing theft and tax evasion charges after police say he failed to report about $710,000 in sales and neglected to pay more than $50,000 in state taxes.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/2023/03/09/owner-of-2-illegal-bars-in-indianapolis-faces-theft-tax-charges/69985760007/ March 9, 2023

Who benefited from one of Indy’s most violent clubs?

As violence went largely unchecked at Club Onyx, a south side strip club that drew as many as 100,000 visitors a year, a group of secretive out-of-state owners quietly raked in the cash.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/2023/03/21/bad-bars-indianapolis-club-onyx-owners/70007623007/ March 21, 2023

State shuts down 3 Indianapolis bars with histories of violence

A lock holds the front gates together outside of the newly closed Club Onyx after the club was shut down in February. The club received violation citations from the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission. Photographed on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Club Onyx on South Harding Street in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission effectively shut down three bars with lengthy histories of shootings, assaults and other problems. All three businesses have been featured in IndyStar's reporting on violence at Indianapolis bars and clubs.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2023/03/21/state-shuts-down-3-bars-with-histories-of-violence/70032812007/ March 21, 2023

5 things to know about Club Onyx, a troubled strip club facing loss of its alcohol permit

Ryan Carlson, ownership-representative for Club Onyx, defended the club's request to renew its alcohol permit at the March 6 Marion County Alcohol Beverage Board meeting.

Questions about the owners of Club Onyx could factor into a decision Tuesday about whether the south side strip club gets to keep its alcohol license. Here’s what you need to know.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2023/03/21/club-onyx-indy-south-side-indianapolis-strip-club/70031059007/ March 21, 2023

'If it isn't illegal, it should be:' Neighbors stunned as bar's license extended

Just days after voting unanimously to deny the license extension for a violence-plague bar, the ATC suddenly reversed its decision. The flip-flop happened at a meeting where license extensions are not typically considered. The issue did not appear on the meeting's public agenda.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2023/04/05/neighbors-thought-el-chila-sports-bar-was-closed-indiana-alcohol-and-tobacco-commission-stepped-in/70063444007/ April 5, 2023

Changes coming for ATC, but is it enough to stem violations and violence?

Changes are coming to Indiana’s alcohol enforcement system after revelations that the state has allowed violence and other problems to go largely unchecked at Indianapolis bars and clubs.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2023/04/20/violent-indianapolis-bars-clubs-atc-changes-safety-budget/70103144007/ April 20, 2023

After months of controversy, Indiana ATC orders troubled El Chila Sports Bar closed

A westside sports bar that police and nearby residents blamed for crime and violence will close next month after the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to deny the bar's liquor license renewal.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2023/05/17/state-orders-troubled-westside-indiana-bar-closed/70222882007/ May 17, 2023

Nightclub owner pleads guilty to tax charge. Police said he underreported $2.9M in sales.

The owner of a Lafayette Square nightclub that drew the attention of police after multiple assaults and shootings has pleaded guilty to failing to pay taxes. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped six other charges, including theft and corrupt business influence.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2023/05/18/nightclub-owner-pleads-guilty-to-tax-charge/70222526007/ May 18, 2023

Olusola Akinbolawa, owner of Kalakutah Republic Grill, apologized to the Marion County Alcohol Beverage Board at its March 6 meeting

Indianapolis bar owner accused of theft, tax evasion now charged in deadly 2021 shooting

The owner of two shuttered Indianapolis bars is facing additional charges connected to an unrelated 2021 shooting that left him, and three men, injured.

https://www.indystar.com/story/news/crime/2023/06/06/bar-owner-kamari-driver-accused-theft-tax-evasion-charged-2021-shooting-jordan-chatman-dies/70294019007/ June 6, 2023

