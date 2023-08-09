‘Bad Breath Rapist:’ $10,000 reward offered for help finding man convicted of 2005 Quincy rape

Massachusetts authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a violent fugitive convicted of raping a coworker at knifepoint nearly two decades ago.

Tuen K. Lee is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section after he fled during his trial in 2007.

His many aliases include Duen Jie Li and Dickie Lee, according to officials.

Investigators determined that Lee, whose family owned the Kagawa restaurant in Quincy, raped a waitress from the restaurant after he broke into her home on Feb. 2, 2005.

According to officials Lee was masked, held the victim at knifepoint, zip-tied her to a bed face-down, and sexually assaulted her. He left the victim zip-tied to the bed where she was found several hours later by her boyfriend, who went to her house after being unable to reach her by phone.

Among the evidence establishing Lee as the assailant was his foul breath, which the victim recognized. Officials say he was subsequently dubbed by media as the “Bad Breath Rapist.”

Following Lee’s arrest in 2007, he posted $100,000 cash bail.

After he testified at trial in Norfolk Superior Court in 2007, Lee did not return to court for closing arguments where he was convicted in absentia and faces life in prison.

He is 54 years old now, 5′9″ with black hair and brown eyes. Police say his last known whereabouts is Quincy, Massachusetts.

State Police are offering a $10,000 cash reward for any tipsters that provide information leading to Lee’s arrest.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the U.S. Marshals or the Massachusetts State Police at 1-833-677-3171.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

