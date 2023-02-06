Bad Bunny Performance Has Fans Calling Grammy Awards 'Racist' And 'Ignorant'

The closed-captioning during Bad Bunny’s Grammy Awards performance read “SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH,” sparking backlash from fans.

The hugely popular Puerto Rican artist kicked off the broadcast with a medley of songs in Spanish. Viewers, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing, complained the reductive transcription in the captions was “insulting,” “racist” and “ignorant.”

The diss continued in Bad Bunny’s acceptance speech for Best Música Urbana Album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which he gave in Spanish and English. The captioning then read “SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH.”

While Bad Bunny’s victory would not be known ahead of the show, his act certainly was, leaving Grammy organizers and CBS culpable for not hiring a bilingual closed-captioner, Deadline noted. Other acts were transcribed onscreen, the entertainment site reported.

Deepening the disrespect is Bad Bunny’s reach, Twitter users pointed out. He was streamed more than Taylor Swift in recently released Spotify data and was second overall behind Drake. But many felt he was treated like a second-class citizen during the ceremony.

The recent Sundance Film Festival was hit by a walkout of jurors, including deaf Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin, because the closed-captioning failed to work during the premiere of a movie in competition, “Magazine Dreams.”

CBS planned to use Spanish-language captions on a West Coast replay of the Grammy Awards, sources told Deadline, but that was too late for many.

As a Puerto Rican, Latina and Spanish speaker, putting "[SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH]" while Bad Bunny (one of the most popular artists in the world) sings in Spanish in a country with millions of Spanish speakers, is IGNORANT and INSULTING. Do better CBS. #Grammys2023pic.twitter.com/kPanAYlymt — Lyra Hale ✍️🇵🇷🏳️🌈 (@TheAltSource) February 6, 2023

Singing in something called “non-english” with real women on stage dancing @RecordingAcad 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷#badbunny✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/8Kp9ckBs0N — Elizabeth Yeampierre (@yeampierre) February 6, 2023

WTF @RecordingAcad@CBSTweet@Trevornoah Bad Bunny wins a Grammy, and when he speaks some Spanish during his acceptance speech the best you can do in the close captioning is to type “NON-ENGLISH” ?!?!? Just a little racist. Do better. Be prepared with a multilingual captionist. pic.twitter.com/J27xkTpABx — Voice of Reason (@13thgenusa) February 6, 2023

Is this a joke? It’s 2023 and Spanish captions couldn’t be provided for Bad Bunny’s #GRAMMYs intro?! “Singing in non-English.” pic.twitter.com/X9QWBNLEzQ — Adriele Parker (@AdrieleParker) February 6, 2023

no way did they say bad bunny is singing in ‘non-English’ 😅 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/JI5owxwfc6 — herefortheride (@herefortherid3) February 6, 2023

Ok #Grammys inviting Bad Bunny and not getting a bilingual CC transcriber that just typed SPEAKING/SINGING NON-ENGLISH pic.twitter.com/u9DqcsD3EH — Armando Tinoco (@armietinoco) February 6, 2023

One thing for sure is... Bad Bunny has way more streams than anyone sitting in there. Which means he is the most listened musician in the world while singing "non-english"



Grannys racism peaking out. https://t.co/QzyVFwBvvz — Asher⚽⚽ (@Bibliophiliabe1) February 6, 2023

They probably gave Harry Styles Album of the Year because Bad Bunny was “singing in non-English” #GRAMMYs — Dr. Jorge J Rodríguez V (@JJRodV) February 6, 2023

Loving this performance of Bad Bunny [SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH] #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/yoMKRVNkAa — JF (@JFFerraro) February 6, 2023

