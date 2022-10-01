‘Bad business’: Independence auto dealership will not let women sell cars, feds say

Google Maps
1
Andrea Klick, Bill Lukitsch
·2 min read

The federal government is suing Landmark Dodge, an Independence auto dealership, over alleged civil rights violations, saying the company’s owners and managers will not allow a woman to sell a car.

The lawsuit alleges that, from May 2017 to May 2019, Landmark Dodge and Landmark South — the latter of which has since dissolved — hired only men for sales jobs and only women for office jobs.

It also says women were never offered a chance to move up from within the company to work on the sales floor.

Lawyers with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that investigates workplace discrimination, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Jacqueline McKinney and Janette Barron, former human resources employees. Both women allege they were forced to quit as they faced harassment for refusing to participate in a sexist system.

Dealership owners, along with their sales managers, “regularly expressed stereotypical views” of male and female roles to the human resources managers, the complaint alleges.

Examples of that outlined by Barron and McKinney: The company’s higher-ups said gay men and women are unable to handle sales, women are not respected enough to close a sale, and training women for sales would be a waste of the company’s time.

Barron and McKinney alleged that one female job applicant was told she would be better suited for a receptionist job. Another was told women generally “sit at their desks” and that she was “the perfect height” for that role, the complaint says.

Another applicant drove an hour in for an interview and was turned away by a sales manager after it was learned she was a woman, the complaint says.

Additionally, female applicants interviewed for other jobs were typically asked sex-based questions, such as their marital status and whether they had children at home, the complaint alleges. Those questions were generally not asked of male applicants, the lawsuit says.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit says men were told they could not be hired to work in office roles, including one example where a man was told the job he wanted was strictly a “woman’s position.”

In a statement, Andrea G. Baran, an attorney for the EEOC, said: “Making hiring decisions based on sex is bad business and against the law.”

“Wise employers follow the direction of trained human resources professionals who encourage them to hire the most qualified applicants without consideration of sex or other protected status,” Baran said.

A message left by The Star with Landmark’s managers seeking comment was not returned.

With its lawsuit, the federal agency is seeking back pay, compensatory damages and punitive damages for the two human resources employees as well as damages for applicants who were denied jobs based on their sex. It is also seeking a federal judge’s order to prevent future discrimination.

Recommended Stories

  • Tennessee fast-tracks new forensic jobs amid rape kit delays

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and top legislative leaders announced Thursday that they will fast-track more money to hire 25 additional forensic lab positions as the state’s turnaround times for sexual assault kits face scrutiny after a high-profile killing. The news comes just weeks after authorities confirmed that the man charged with abducting and killing a Tennessee teacher had not been charged in the 2021 case of the rape of a woman due to the delay in processing the sexual assault kit. Cleotha Henderson was eventually indicted in the case just days after he was arrested in the death of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two and a kindergarten teacher.

  • SC Christian group awarded $1.5M budget earmark announces plans to open charter school

    It’s unclear how a school run by a Christian organization that has proposed to provide biblical instruction to disadvantaged and at-risk students would meet the criteria to operate as a public charter.

  • Charlotte 49ers football hopes to hit reset button against Conference USA foe UTEP

    The 49ers (1-4, 0-1 C-USA) get back to conference play with seven games remaining, and must win five to salvage their season and qualify for a bowl game.

  • Fayette County landlord, bar owner charged with sexually assaulting tenant

    A Fayette County landlord and bar owner has been charged with sexually assaulting a tenant.

  • Letters: Confederate statue removal won’t take us forward

    Readers continue to weigh in on migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard, Confederate statue removal, abortion, a downtown development proposal and more.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcases humanoid robot

    STORY: Meet Tesla's eagerly anticipated humanoid robot 'Optimus'Elon Musk unveiled the prototype alongside videos of it doing simple taskslike watering plants, carrying boxes and lifting metal bars [Location: PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA]Musk cautioned however it still had a way to go before becoming fully functionalMusk said current humanoid robots are 'missing a brain' "They don’t have the intelligence to navigate the world by themselves and they’re also very expensive and made in low volume, whereas Optimus is designed to be an extremely capable robot but made in very high volume, probably ultimately millions of units and it’s expected to cost much less than a car."The robots are expected to come with a price tag of under $20,000

  • Elderly Georgia Man Arrested For Wife's Murder The Day After Her Funeral

    An elderly Georgia man was arrested the day after his wife's funeral and charged with her murder. Bruce Miller, 82, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for murder, felony murder, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com and a press release from the Roswell (Georgia) Police Department. His wife, Judith Miller, 80, was his alleged victim. Police were called to the couple's Roswell home by Bruce Miller around 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 15

  • Bill Gates Hesitant To Donate Fortune To Climate Change: 'Innovation Is Not Just A Check-Writing Process'

    Gates has made significant donations with the aim of fighting climate change, including $20 billion of his own fortune in July to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

  • 'Fort Myers Beach is gone': Waterfront workers recount Hurricane Ian devastation

    Hurricane Ian sent 150 mph winds and a towering storm surge tearing through the town of Fort Myers Beach in Florida.

  • Man hospitalized with severe burns after plastic bags filled with gasoline cause car fire

    Phoenix police are investigating an incident where a man received serious burns after two men filled plastic bags with gasoline, causing a car fire.

  • Baby Boy Was Born as Hurricane Arrived in Florida. He Won't Be Named Ian.

    With the hurricane barreling toward their stretch of the Florida coast on Tuesday afternoon, Amanda Mahr and her husband, Matthew Mahr, got an urgent call from their doctor: They had to schedule an emergency C-section. The baby was four days past due, and the ultrasound that morning had showed fluid levels that were too low for them to wait until after the storm for delivery. Hurricane or not, the baby was going to have to come. They rushed to the hospital through a drizzle and under slate-gray

  • Alabama vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

    Alabama vs Arkansas game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 5 game on Saturday, October 1

  • Woman rescued from under the rubble in Mykolaiv, 8 other civilians injured

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:49 At least nine civilians sustained injuries as a result of a Russian missile strike on a ten-storey apartment block in the city of Mykolaiv on the night of 29-30 September.

  • Ian soaks the Carolinas; death toll likely to grow as crews sift through destruction in Florida: Live updates

    Ian made its second U.S. landfall Friday in South Carolina. It's the first landfalling hurricane in the state since Matthew in 2016.

  • Should You Buy a Car From a ‘Bad Credit, No Credit’ Dealership?

    If you're in the market for a car and your credit history is shaky or worse, you'll see plenty of dealerships with signs proclaiming "no credit, no problem," "buy here, pay here," "no credit check,"...

  • Ian leaves destruction, and death, in Matlacha. Colorful village flattened, isolated

    Many of the colorful cottages, boutiques and restaurants that made this artsy little fishing village famous and fun are gone or battered now, swallowed by surge or broken by wind. Boats have been flung into yards, homes flung into water.

  • 'Total loss': Residents share experience of Hurricane Ian's wrath

    Residents throughout Sanibel share their stories of Hurricane Ian, whether experiencing the storm firsthand or awaiting the status of a loved one.

  • Meadville resident charged with tripping police officer in Jan. 6 riots

    Mikhail E. Slye, 32, is accused of using a bike rack to intentionally trip a U.S. Capitol Police officer during the breach of Capitol.

  • Is There Anything Serena Willams Can't Do?

    Just two weeks ago, we told you that Serena Williams was heating up the runway at New York Fashion Week with her latest S by Serena collection. Now it looks like the tennis star is on her way to becoming a bestselling children’s book author. Serena Williams released her first picture book, “The Adventures of Qai Qai,” this week on Amazon. And fans were here for it. The book instantly became an Amazon # 1 bestseller. And because you’re gonna want to get a copy for every young girl in your life, I

  • Rescue Teams Assist Evacuations of Stranded Sanibel Residents

    Search and rescue efforts were carried out on Florida’s Sanibel and Captiva islands on Thursday, September 29, after they were hit by Hurricane Ian.Video shows crew members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assisting the evacuation of stranded residents and assessing the damaged caused by Ian after the hurricane pummeled the region as a Category 4 storm.In a letter to Sanibel residents, Mayor Holly D Smith urged locals to continue providing the names and addresses of loved ones who may have remained on the island. Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via Storyful