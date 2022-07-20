Bad cops deserve to be exposed. Police must stop dodging information requests.

Making police disciplinary records public is a critical part of ensuring that America's law enforcement officers are held accountable and communities' trust in those called to protect and serve is restored.

The push for transparency when it comes to police records isn't new. Lawsuits (one going back to 2014) prompted Illinois police departments to make data accessible, according to an Associated Press report.

The Chicago Police Department – which once had a reputation as one of the most corrupt police departments in the country – now publishes data online that includes information about complaints, lawsuits, officer demographics and recommended discipline for officers investigated for misconduct.

The Citizens Police Data Project – run by the nonprofit Invisible Institute – lists details about the discipline given to Chicago police officers by name.

Maryland is one of the most recent states to intensify its push for the public to have access to police records. Anton's Law, enacted in October, essentially makes police misconduct and disciplinary information public by requiring that it no longer be classified as personnel records.

But the process hasn't been as smooth as many activists who fought for the legislation hoped it would be. In many ways the law, named after Anton Black (whose family sued after his death in 2018 involving police brutality), has been a reminder of how entrenched the barriers to change are among police departments – not just in Maryland, but nationwide.

Police have charged up to $600,000 for records request

Since the passage of Anton's Law, multiple lawsuits have been filed in Maryland in an attempt to force police to release records. Departments have charged as much as $600,000 for one records request.

Maryland isn't the only state where police departments are pushing back against public requests for misconduct and disciplinary records.

Law enforcement agencies in New York and Tennessee have also responded to records requests with high fees, according to the AP report.

Since 2020, about two dozen states have enacted legislation calling for the collection or reporting of information related to an officer's record or conduct on the job, according to a National Conference of State Legislatures database. But not all of those laws require information to be publicly released.

Police should want to improve their relationships with the community

While states have taken steps toward regularly releasing data online, the amount of information released can be limited and inconsistent – and sometimes isn't enough to show the patterns of misconduct that people who are pushing for change need.

Oregon makes information relatively easy for the public to access. State legislation requires information be published online pertaining to officer discipline.

The database, maintained by the state's Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, lists (among other things) officer names, the location of employment and disciplinary decisions.

But the Chicago database run by the nonprofit Invisible Institute provides an incredible amount of detail about misconduct – officer offenses, including the specific type and number of offenses; a timeline of offenses by officer; officer salaries; the district in which the officer works; and the length of time the officer has been on the force. It also organizes data to show repeat offenders and includes maps showing the location of offenses.

The Citizens Police Data Project has been lauded as an example all states should follow. It provides the kind of details that can shed light on problem officers.

Getting data in the hands of the most violated communities – disproportionately Black and brown ones – shouldn't take gargantuan effort. Police should want to improve their relationships with the community.

Information alone won't stop police misconduct or end bad policies. Tamping down the power of police unions, breaking down the blue wall that discourages officers from reporting misconduct and ending implicit bias also are vital.

But publicly exposing dangerous police officers is a big and necessary step toward accountability.

This editorial is part of a series by USA TODAY Opinion about police accountability and building safer communities. The project began in 2021 by examining qualified immunity and continues in 2022 by examining various ways to improve law enforcement. The project is made possible in part by a grant from Stand Together, which does not provide editorial input.

