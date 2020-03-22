How bad will the coronavirus crash get?

When I set out to write this piece, my goal was to give readers some practical sense of the most likely economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis: a best-to-worst range of outcomes. That proved difficult for a few reasons.

First, we've never really dealt with anything like this, at least in the modern economic era. Second, what happens next depends enormously on the government's actions: how fast, how big, and how well-designed the policy response is.

Third, and this is the tough part to write: The speed at which the projections are getting much worse is simply head-spinning. Numbers that seemed stratospheric days ago are now the mid-to-low range. "Estimates are a little bit all over the place at the moment," Mark Paul, an assistant professor of economic and environmental studies at the New College of Florida, told The Week. "But I think it's clear that the economy is currently in free fall, and without sizable government intervention in the form of large scale fiscal stimulus, we risk having an economic recession or depression that dwarfs the 2008 financial crisis."

With that uplifting introduction, let's try to put some numbers on this thing.

Last week, JP Morgan anticipated the economy would contract by 2 percent in the first quarter of 2020 (January, February, March) and then contract by 3 percent in the second quarter (April, May, June). By Monday, Goldman Sachs said the economy would stop growing in the first quarter, and shrink by 5 percent in the second.

To give you some context: In the Great Recession, the economy shrank 2.3 percent in the first quarter of 2008, rebounded to positive 2.1 percent growth in the second, then dropped again by negative 2.1 percent in the third quarter, then finally fell by a brutal 8.4 percent in the fourth quarter, before finally starting to grow again. And unfortunately, as this past week went on, projections of the coronavirus' economic impact rocketed past even the worst of the 2008 collapse.

Last Wednesday, JP Morgan projected negative 4 percent growth in the first quarter, and negative 14 percent in the second. On Thursday, Bank of America projected negative 12 percent growth in the second quarter. Finally, Friday morning, Goldman Sachs released its own renewed figures: negative 6 percent in the first quarter and negative 24 percent in the second — almost three times the worst quarter of the Great Recession. Which is simply staggering.

Now, what about jobs?

Goldman's latest numbers suggested unemployment would peak at 9 percent. But it's also hard to see how a 24 percent drop in the size of the economy in a single quarter wouldn't come with a significantly worse jobs crash than we saw at the peak of the Great Recession.

Admittedly, there's no straight-line relationship between employment numbers and gross domestic product (GDP) changes; depending on what parts of the economy are hardest hit, one unit of GDP loss could translate into more or fewer jobs destroyed. And there are different formulas for deriving those employment effects. But Josh Bivens, the director of research at the Economic Policy Institute, estimated that a 5 percent contraction in a single quarter would translate into 3 million jobs lost by June — delivering an unemployment rate of at least 5.3 percent.

As for a 14-percent second quarter contraction, that would be 7.5-to-8 million jobs lost by June, and an unemployment rate of at least 8 percent. Bivens told The Week that a 24-percent drop would mean 14 million lost jobs — an unemployment rate of 12 percent.

After 2008, meanwhile, the unemployment rate peaked around 10 percent.

Another critical thing to note: Most all of these projections anticipate an equally big burst of positive growth in the third quarter of 2020, followed by more growth in the fourth quarter. In other words, we'll get a sudden and severe downturn, but an almost equally rapid and robust recovery afterwards.

This means the economic contractions for the entire year are slightly less horrific: The latest Goldman Sachs numbers anticipate negative 3.8 percent GDP growth for all of 2020. That's worse than the annual numbers for either 2008 (negative 0.1 percent) or 2009 (negative 2.5 percent). But at least it's not nearly as bad as the Great Depression, when GDP shrank a whopping 13 percent in 1932.