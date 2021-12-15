Bad day: Sex video, knife on campus, false rumor about a gun hit Raleigh middle school

A Raleigh middle school was disrupted Wednesday by a sex video involving students, a knife found on a student and false rumors about a gun on campus.

In an email sent to parents, Oberlin Middle School principal Briana Pelton said she wanted to let them know about “a number of concerning incidents today in which the choices of a few students disrupted parts of the day for our school community.” She asked for parental help “in getting our students focused on learning.”

In one incident, Pelton said students have been sharing a video that was sexual in nature. Lisa Luten, a Wake County school spokeswoman, confirmed that the video shows students engaging in sexual activities.

“The video depicts actions that are deeply concerning,” Pelton said. “An investigation into this video is underway.

“All students need to be reminded that sharing this video is not only extremely inappropriate — it also is considered unlawful. If anyone receives a video of this nature, it is their obligation to not open the video file and immediately report it to a trusted adult.”

False rumor about gun on campus

In another incident, Pelton said they had many law enforcement agents at the school Wednesday to investigate rumors about a firearm on campus. This comes at a time when guns have been found at schools all across the state, including a firearm being brought to nearby Broughton High School on Monday.

“After this thorough investigation, law enforcement determined these rumors were false,” Pelton said. “There was no threat to our school community today.”

In the third incident, Pelton said a knife was confiscated after a student reported that another student was in possession of the weapon. Pelton said at no time were any students threatened or in danger.

“Please take this opportunity to remind your child that bringing anything that could be considered a weapon on school campus is a very serious offense and subject to disciplinary action,” Pelton said.

Pelton said the school worked with Wake County school security, its school resource officer and local law enforcement to investigate all of the incidents.

Ending the semester strong

The incidents come as students are about to go on winter break after the end of this week.

“I want to assure you that ensuring student safety will remain my top priority,” Pelton said. “We intend, with your support, to end the semester on a strong note. I have confidence that the students at Oberlin can and will provide leadership in this area and model the behavior that is expected of all our scholars.”

Oberlin Middle is on Oberlin Road near the Village District, which used to be called Cameron Village.

The school had been named Daniels Middle School after Josephus Daniels, the former editor and publisher of The News & Observer. It was renamed in 2020 due to Daniels’ ties to white supremacists.