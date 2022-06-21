‘Bad’ driver was a kidnap victim trying to get the attention of police

A Florida man’s two-day saga with a trio of alleged kidnappers ended when the victim got the attention of Martin County Sheriff’s officers by driving badly.

According to law enforcement, an unidentified dog breeder found his way onto the radar of the three suspects by boasting about his booming business online. Police say 22-year-old Tsdekiel Sellers of Atlanta, Ga., 22-year-old Kashaveeyah Bragdon of Tallahassee, Fla., and 25-year-old Benyahveen Radcliffe of Buffalo paid that breeder a visit and presented themselves as potential customers.

Once inside the victim’s home, the trio allegedly robbed and assaulted the man, demanding he hand over the cash he’d bragged about online. That went on for a couple of days before the suspects forced the man into a car and made him drive to a location requiring them to pass through Martin County where a Traveling Criminal response team was making the rounds, cops said in a Facebook posting that includes the descriptor “#WrongExit.”

“When the victim, who was forced to drive the vehicle, saw the deputy, he intentionally committed a traffic infraction in hopes of being pulled over,” the sheriff’s office said last week. “It worked.”

A deputy who pulled over the Port St. Lucie man and his alleged captors reportedly planned to let the driver off with a warning, then realized the distraught man was making hand motions indicating something was awry. He was ordered to step out of the vehicle, where the situation was explained to Martin County cops. They apprehended the three suspects with the help of backup from Port St. Lucie Police.

Cops say they discovered guns, knives and large amounts of cash in the vehicle. At least one of the suspects is accused of possessing a controlled substance and providing a false name to authorities. The three men accused of abducting the dog breeder told cops they were in Florida “to hang out with some ‘b----es.’”

Port St. Lucie Police said that instead, the trio was jailed and charged with kidnapping, assault, home invasion, false imprisonment and witness-tampering.