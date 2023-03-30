'Bad faith': City Council members blast legislation on city-owned utilities

State legislation that critics called a backdoor attack on the city's ownership of JEA ran into unanimous opposition Tuesday by Jacksonville City Council members.

Coming three years after the failed attempt to privatize JEA, the council's resolution opposing a pair of state bills shows how ownership of JEA still cuts deep in Jacksonville politics.

City Council member Brenda Priestly Jackson, who introduced the resolution, said when she began her term in 2019, she filed legislation calling for an end to the JEA sales process, and as she approaches the end of her term, she's fighting again to protect local control of JEA.

"It's very clear to me that this is extremely problematic legislation," she said. "I don't know what it might turn out to be tomorrow after this meeting, very candidly, but I believe that it was written with JEA in mind, and so I also think it's important that we not concede any ground."

Nate Monroe:Legislature weighing bills that could spell chaos for Jacksonville's finances

Gainesville utiity in crosshairs:Lawmakers pass first vote to take utility away from Gainesville's elected leaders

Water:Thirsty? New JEA water treatment facility soon will turn on the tap in St. Johns County

JEA provides an annual payment to City Hall that clocks in this year at about $122 million. Supporters of retaining city ownership of the utility have pointed to that payment as one of the benefits of public ownership as opposed to selling the utility to an investor-owned company.

JEA CEO Jay Stowe told the utility's board Tuesday during its monthly meeting that over the past month, state lawmakers have made a "lot of significant changes" in the bills such as dropping language that would have prevented the annual contributions to the city. The bills instead have a complex formula that could put caps on the dollar amount of contributions by a municipal-owned utility.

Another change eliminated language that would have made the state Public Service Commission responsible for setting rates for JEA, Stowe said.

Story continues

"I think we are making pretty good progress," Stowe said. "We have to keep a focus on it."

City Council member Tyrona Clark-Murray said even though the bills filed in the state Legislature are not directly about Jacksonville selling JEA, the bills are "backdoor" efforts by the state to undermine city ownership of utilities by restricting how they can use utility-generated revenue to pay for everyday city services.

She said public opposition was widespread in 2019 to selling JEA, and City Council must send a strong message to the state Legislature that "we're not going to stand for this."

"It's bad faith," she said.

"This is brick-by-brick paving the way to eventual privatization by weakening public utilities," City Council member Matt Carlucci said.

JEA Chief Administrative Officer Jody Brooks told City Council the bills in Tallahassee are "a moving target" as lawmakers make changes to them. She said it appears the bills are aimed at Gainesville Regional Utilities, known as GRU.

"We are not in the same situation as GRU, which we believe this legislation is really targeted at," Brooks said.

She said JEA is grateful for the support shown by City Council members.

"We are foundational to the community and we are foundational in providing funding for the health, safety and welfare of the community," Brooks said. "Thank you from the bottom of JEA's heart."

City Council President Terrance Freeman said he will be calling members of the Duval County legislative delegation about the council's resolution.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville City Council rips state legislation on municipal utilities