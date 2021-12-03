How bad is hate crime in Fresno County? What the numbers say, and who has been targeted

Over the course of the past 20 years, more than 410 people in Fresno County reported to police that they were victims of hate crimes – people who were targets of almost 360 individual incidents of verbal or physical attacks based on their race, religion or sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bias-based venom reached a peak in 2018, when 27 separate incidents were reported in the city of Fresno; five additional cases in Fresno County pushed the year’s total to 32. That’s almost double the annual average number of cases over the 20-year span from 2001 through 2020.

The pace slowed in 2019 and 2020, the most recent data available from the California Department of Justice based on reports from individual law enforcement agencies. Sixteen hate crimes were reported in 2019 in Fresno County, followed by 17 in 2020.

Still, those numbers are more than double the reports taken by law enforcement agencies in Fresno County during a comparative lull in 2008 and 2009 – years with seven and eight reports, respectively. And some advocates fear that the number of incidents may be under-reported by victims, particularly among immigrant communities.

Where are hate crimes happening?

More than three-quarters of the reported hate-driven crimes – 268 out of 355 incidents – over the two decades were reported in the city of Fresno, California’s fifth largest city. The other 87 were scattered across the rest of the police agencies across Fresno County, including 41 in Clovis, 10 for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and 12 on college campuses at California State University, Fresno City College and Reedley College.

During the 20-year span, in only three years – 2007, 2010 and 2011 – were cases in the city of Fresno outnumbered by incidents in other parts of the county.

Who was targeted?

Overwhelmingly, biases or discrimination based on race or ethnicity are the most common trigger for reported hate crimes in Fresno County, accounting for 223 incidents – just shy of two-thirds of all cases – over the past 20 years.

Attacks based on victims’ sexual orientation or sexual identity represented 103 of the reported hate crimes since 2000 against the LGTBQ+ community, including 10 targeting people because of gender-conformity such as transgender or individuals who identify as non-binary.

Another 32 incidents were based on religious discrimination, most frequently – but not always – against members of the Muslim or Jewish communities.

Black or African-American residents were far and away the most frequent targets of racial bias. More than half of crimes in which race or ethnicity was identified as the motivation involved Black victims – 122 in all.

Twenty-five cases involved anti-Hispanic or Latino bias, followed by 19 anti-white incidents, 10 anti-Arab, 10 anti-Asian, and three anti-Native American incidents.

Christine Barker, executive director of Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries, said her organization heard from many people it works with about an uptick in anti-Asian sentiments through much of 2020 – a timing that corresponds to the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and an abundance of rhetoric from national political leaders over the virus’ origins in China.

“We were hearing numbers of reports of people getting dirty looks, nasty comments and other hate incidents directed at Asians and Asian immigrants,” Barker told The Bee. “These were happening in all kinds of public spaces.”

While such acts don’t rise to the level of a hate “crime,” she added, they do provide an indicator of broader trends in the community.

“What we’re hearing is that it’s creating fear that’s changing people’s behaviors – fear of being in public, fear of being alone,” Barker said.

“What matters is the perception of the victim, not the legal threshold of a hate crime,” she said. Among the immigrant Southeast Asian farmers that are among FIRM’s contacts in the community, “one woman told us she wouldn’t go to the laundromat anymore because she was afraid of being assaulted, afraid of being targeted.”

The concern about crimes going unreported to police is connected with language barriers and a lack of understanding – not only among among immigrants but other potential targets of discrimination and hate crime – about the protection that the law provides.

“Sometimes people don’t know that hate crimes exist or that they are something that can be reported,” Barker said. “And there’s sometimes a general sense that nothing will happen, or that making a report will be more trouble than it’s worth.”

A divisive political climate in recent years – fueled in part by violent rhetoric by some political leaders and their followers against immigrants, people of color, or the LGBTQ+ community – only adds to the likelihood that many hate crimes are not reported.

“I suspect a lack of reporting in part because of the lack of societal consequences” for acts of hate or discrimination, Barker told The Bee. “If folks feel like they won’t be heard or that nothing will change, why report it?”

“If that’s how you’ve always been treated in the U.S.,” she added, “why would you think anything different?”

Who’s committing hate crimes?

In about one-third of Fresno County’s reported hate crimes, the race or ethnicity of those committing the offenses was unknown. Those include 72 property crimes such as vandalism or burglary, as well as more than 30 acts of intimidation including graffiti, threatening phone calls or letters or other acts that were not face-to-face.

But 14 incidents involving unknown assailants represented physical violence ranging from assault to rape to murder.

Victims identified their attackers as white in 123 incidents, while 50 attacks were by Hispanic or Latino perpetrators. Blacks were identified in 44 incidents.

What kinds of crimes are they?

Most of the offenses reported to police as hate crimes involve intimidation, most often verbal slurs aimed at the victims but occasionally taking the form of threatening phone calls, messages emails or flyers, or painting of swastikas or other hate symbols. Police categorized 112 offenses as intimidation in Fresno County over the past 20 years.

More than 80 other incidents were property destruction such as vandalism or graffiti.

But the offenses have, on rare occasions, escalated to crimes as serious as rape and murder, as in the 2015 stabbing death of a transgender woman by two suspects on Blackstone Avenue in Fresno or the 2018 shooting rampage by a Black man who shot and killed three white men north of downtown Fresno.

There are many other potential incidents that fall fall under the realm of “freedom of expression,” even though rooted in bias, discrimination or hate, but aren’t considered a crime.

The California Attorney General’s Office indicates such examples as name-calling, insults, displaying hate material on your own property, posting hate material that does not result in property damage, or distributing materials with hate messages in public places.

“The U.S. Constitution allows hate speech as long as it does not interfere with the civil rights of others,” the state agency declares on its website. “While these acts are certainly hurtful, they do not rise to the level of criminal violations and thus may not be prosecuted. However, it is important to note that these incidents have a traumatic impact on the victims as well as on the community at large.”

Regardless of whether it’s a crime or not, such incidents point to a need for greater understanding in the broader community, FIRM’s Barker said. “The point is not to criminalize more behaviors,” she said, “but to find more community solutions to address these feelings of hate.”

Prosecutions for hate crimes

While police across Fresno County have taken hundreds of complaints from residents about hate crimes over the past two decades, the number of cases referred to prosecutors for trial is considerably smaller.

State data on hate-crime prosecutions dates to 2004. Between 2004 and 2020, more than 270 hate crime reports were taken by police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Fresno County.

In about 70 of those incidents, the suspects were unknown. Of the remaining 200 or so cases, 56 cases were referred by police to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution; attorneys there filed 51 cases as hate crimes, and another 10 as non-hate crimes.

Through 2020, prosecutors had won 16 hate-crime convictions, including three in jury trials; 18 other cases resulted in convictions for something other than a hate crime.

The state Attorney General’s Office, in its public data portal, defines hate crimes as “acts (that) involve the intent to cause physical injury, emotional suffering, or property damage where there is a reasonable cause to believe that the crime was motivated by the victim’s race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or physical or mental disability.”

The threshold of proving not only a suspect’s intent, but also his or her motivation, makes prosecuting hate crimes a challenge. It’s one thing to show, for example, that a person assaulted someone else and win a conviction on that charge; it’s another to prove that the person committed the assault because of bias or hate based on race, religion, sexual identity or disability.

What victims can do

The state Department of Justice, on its hate crimes web page, offers a set of steps for people to follow if they are victimized by hate crime, starting with contacting local police immediately and getting medical attention if needed.

Additional steps include:

Writing down the exact words that were said.





Making notes about any other facts.

Saving all evidence (e.g., graffiti, eggshells, writing on victim’s vehicle). If safe, wait until law enforcement arrives and takes photos.

Getting the names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails of other victims and witnesses.

Trying to get a description from any eyewitnesses of the criminal or the vehicle.

Contacting community organizations in your area that respond to hate crimes.

Additional resource

The online version of this story includes an interactive, searchable database of hate crimes reported to police agencies in Fresno County from 2001 through 2020.