How bad was the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol? A trial could be the reminder we need

America’s collective memory is short.

Jan. 6, 2021 and the madness of the day, despite the efforts of the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, is fading for some of us thanks to the passage of time and ongoing efforts to rewrite history.

It has been nearly 10 months since rioters pushed their way into the Capitol, damaging property, attacking and injuring police officers, and interrupting the peaceful transfer of power that had been a hallmark of the nation’s democracy.

In the interim, the Delta variant has spread, COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered by the millions, school board meetings have turned violent, college football is in full swing, a World Series is under way, shootings have taken hundreds of lives and an alligator swallowed another alligator.

With the 24-hour news cycle and social media constantly turning our attention to what’s next, we sometimes ignore what’s past.

That’s an error we cannot afford to make when it comes to the future of our democracy, which is why a report that Greer, SC resident William “Robbie” Norwood III might take his case to trial could actually be seen as welcome news.

Plea bargains, which allow criminal defendants to make deals with prosecutors often for reduced prison time or probation, are a common tool in our legal system.

Norwood’s attorney, Peter Cooper, said this week that his client isn’t currently interested in accepting a plea bargain and pleading guilty for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

His stance could change, as it often does for criminal defendants, but let’s say it doesn’t and the case finds its way before a jury.

A public trial could be what we need to take us back to that day and remind us of what happened.

Americans stormed the U.S. Capitol, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” They stole property, physically and verbally attacked police officers, and interrupted Congress as it attempted to do its Constitutional duties to certify the election of President Joe Biden.

Norwood was arrested in February and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and theft of government property. He stole a body armor vest and helmet belonging to the U.S. Capitol Police, according to a July 28 indictment in his case.

The complaint against him cites a text message Norwood allegedly sent in a group chat in which he said about the riot, “I got a nice helmet and body armor off a cop for God’s sake and I disarmed him. Tell me how that works.”

A trial could be the reminder we need that things could have gone very differently that day for Pence and the rest of us.

Videos of the day are catalogued on the FBI’s website, but perhaps a trial would bring an even clearer picture of what Norwood and hundreds like him were expecting to accomplish.

Norwood’s next court appearance is Jan. 13 and between now and then he could certainly change his mind, but if he or any of the other more than 650 defendants charged so far, including 11 from South Carolina, opt to go to trial, we may get the vivid reminder we need.