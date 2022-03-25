'Bad looks all around': Social reactions from the Deshaun Watson Browns press conference

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions asked by members of the local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday.

The Cleveland Browns' trade for Deshaun Watson was made official a few days ago, but on Friday the organization and the controversial quarterback made their first public appearance together.

Watson was flanked by Browns general manger Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski in Berea at the Browns headquarters to take questions from the media for the first time since the trade was agreed to on March 18.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam will hold a press conference later in the day.

The press conference came one day after a second grand jury in Texas declined to charge Watson, who is being accused of 22 sexual assaults in Texas.

The acquisition has divided the Browns fan base, leading some to give up the franchise.

How did Twitter react to the introduction of a quarterback who received the largest contract in the league from the Browns?

Here are some reactions.

What does Jimmy Haslam think of the Deshaun Watson trade?

“Jimmy, have you felt any heat from your organization’s decision to trade for Deshaun Watson?”



Jimmy Haslam: pic.twitter.com/T7RycsAb5X — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 25, 2022

Local Browns media didn't hold back in Deshaun Watson press conference

Watson’s agent did a great job silencing and skewing national reporting on Watson. The local Cleveland media to their credit does not rely on the same relationships. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 25, 2022

The Cleveland media did a very nice job with Q’s at the @Browns introductory Deshaun Watson press conference — Cleveland Phil (@ClevelandPhil) March 25, 2022

Some Browns fans on Deshaun Watson: If you don't like it, leave it

#Browns attention to all the Deshaun Watson haters he is the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns whether you like it or not billionaires and millionaires still run the NFL if you don’t like it get out or at least find a different NFL team to follow leave the true Browns fans alon — J Dog (@67vett327) March 25, 2022

Some wanted more diversity at the Browns press conference

Say what you will about the Browns press conference with Deshaun Watson, but it’s ridiculous that not one female member of the organization was present. And when Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski were asked about their roles, they circumvented the question. Bad looks all around. — Zachary Stratton (@ZMStratt10) March 25, 2022

Eli Apple's mom comments on national media coverage of Deshaun Watson

One thing is certain: sports media has done an absolutely horrendous job covering these DeShaun Watson allegations, failing the accusers, the accused & the public. As a journalist, it’s been sad to witness. MSM has truly been bad at journalism.



Go argue with a number two pencil — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) March 25, 2022

Some think Deshaun Watson is being treated unfairly

A certain demographic of football fans want Deshaun Watson to be guilty soooooo baddddd — ☀️ (@ea_az7) March 25, 2022

Will Deshaun Watson regret the the 'no regrets' answer?

Browns GM Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski were incredibly transparent and compassionate at the Deshaun Watson presser today. Watson is going to regret his "no regrets" answer that will be taken out of context by the click bait parasites. — Bob Grotz (@BobGrotz) March 25, 2022

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: The Deshaun Watson Browns press conference had mixed reviews