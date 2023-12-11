Bad News for 3 Officers Connected to Death of Black Man in Towing Dispute

Uh oh…things aren’t looking too good for the Alabama cops connected to the fatal shooting of Steve Perkins, a Black man who was killed in September during a towing dispute. The Alabama police department just served the ultimate punishment to three officers involved in the incident.



Home surveillance camera footage from Sept. 29 shows 39-year-old Perkins confronting a tow truck driver who appeared to be repossessing his vehicle from his home. Perkins walked out with a flashlight and a firearm, authorities say. Then, a Decatur Police officer snuck up from behind the house ordering Perkins to drop his weapon but fired at him within milliseconds of delivering the command.

Read more

The officers have seven days to appeal their termination from the department. Under that action, the mayor said it was possible their names may be disclosed to the public. While the termination brought some comfort to Perkins’ family, they tell WHNT-19 they hope to see the same officers come under prosecution.

“Three officers being fired and one being suspended is no comparison to Catrela losing her husband, me losing my brother, my mom losing her son, that’s not justified. We want these officers prosecuted,” Perkins’ brother, Nicholas, said.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.