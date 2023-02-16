A bad Protocol deal will embolden anti-Brexit elites

David Frost
I received an email from the chair of a UK plc this week. That’s not so unusual. This one was. It described Brexit as a “stupid decision” and accused people like me of being “economic morons” and of “lying” to the British people.

Forgive me, therefore, if I take with a pinch of salt the idea that Britain’s economic establishment has reconciled itself to Brexit and just wants to make it work.

Forgive me also, then, if I look cautiously at events such as the conference last week at Ditchley Park.

Obviously there is nothing wrong with getting together to talk about Britain’s future outside the EU. Some prominent Leavers were there. I would probably have gone myself if I had been asked (I wasn’t – although many of those involved in Theresa May’s terrible backstop deal were). I don’t think that there is a secret plot to undo Brexit. That is conspiracy thinking.

But I do think that there is an attempt to create a new “elite consensus” – I have heard the phrase used – that Brexit is failing.

Labour, the Lib Dems, retired Conservative grandees, most business correspondents – every time you open a newspaper, you will find one of them saying that Brexit is not working. They think we must do anything necessary to improve relations with the EU, so that we can reopen the treaties we agreed and abandon any attempt to forge our own way and run our economy for our own benefit.

They can see that it isn’t going to be possible to do this while the current dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol persists. Many of them believe that the UK provoked the whole row in the first place and think that it is entirely reasonable for the European Union to take other issues hostage. So they are desperate for the Government to fix it on whatever terms and twist the arms of the DUP to go back to Stormont.

Now, supporting Brexit does not mean that you want bad relations for their own sake, that you must support the editorial line of Lord Copper’s Daily Beast: “Strong mutually antagonistic governments everywhere. Self-sufficiency at home, self-assertion abroad.”

It’s certainly not my view. I actually agree that the edges could be smoothed off the trade deal. We asked in 2020 for many things we didn’t get (but which have been given to others). I’m not opposed to youth or musician mobility schemes. I’m not against some kinds of defence collaboration, and I would even be open to a foreign policy cooperation agreement.

I would be in favour of a settlement that definitively solved the Protocol issues and enabled some of these practical improvements. What I’m not in favour of is agreeing any old thing on Northern Ireland just to get “better relations” and to make life easier for those who want to start unpicking Brexit.

I look at this very simply. The EU likes to portray the Protocol as a generous concession by them.

It is not. It was a huge concession by us – albeit one we had little choice in making – to allow the EU to set the laws and terms of trade in part of our country.

We now know that that situation can’t stand. No other country in the world has to live with this. The concession must be rolled back. There is no other option.

The only question is whether this is done all in one go, under the Protocol Bill, or can be done in stages by negotiation. But the destination must be the same.

If the EU can’t accept this then we are doomed to years of aggravation and friction. I fear it doesn’t accept it. But the right way forward is not for us to accommodate ourselves to that but to insist on it.

The problem is that our Government seems to have disarmed itself by halting the Protocol Bill, with its override provisions. Just as in 2018 and 2019, it now has to accept whatever the European Union will give us.

I don’t know what that will turn out to be. All the secrecy can only make one suspicious. But I’ll look carefully at any deal that emerges.

If it is something that genuinely transforms trade with Northern Ireland, ends the nonsense that UK goods can’t be sold in part of the UK, and is agreed by both sides to be a first step to normalisation, then that is one thing.

If all it does is chip a slightly wider hole in the fortress of EU law in Northern Ireland, and is presented as the end of the story, then it won’t do.

I don’t want endless friction with Europe. I do want to get us on a better path. But a feeble deal now will make things worse not better. It won’t resolve the underlying problem and will therefore guarantee endless disputes in the future. It will actually make life easier for those who see our future as an endless supplicant, an economic and political satellite of the EU.

Prime Minister, don’t sell our democratic birthright for a mess of pottage. If the deal is poor, go back to the Protocol Bill. No deal is still better than a bad one.

