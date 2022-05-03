‘Bad things happened’: 8-year-old witness recounts moments after Jacksonville triple murder

An 8-year-old boy was showering inside an Arlington apartment complex when he heard his father shoot and kill three members of his family, including his mother, according to a newly obtained report.

RELATED: ‘My kids are gone’: Mother distraught following triple murder, alleged kidnapping of grandson

The boy’s father, 37-year-old Terrel Lewis, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder for the triple shooting that killed siblings Johnisha, Jordan, and Jamonica Williams. Lewis fled the home with the boy after the shooting, leading the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to issue an Amber ALERT. The pair were found a few hours later.

In an interview with police after his father’s arrest, the boy recounted how “bad things happened”, saying he heard gunshots before his father came into the bathroom and rushed him out of the apartment. As they were leaving he said he saw broken glass on the floor and one of the victims bloody and motionless. The boy said his father told him that the victims were “making jokes at him” and confessed to committing the murders.

Last week Action News Jax spoke with Kimberly Levens, the mother of the three victims. “They were good kids, they were good it’s all I can say,” Levens said. “They were wonderful.”

She said she knew something was wrong when nobody picked up the phone no matter how many times she called.

RELATED STORY: 8-year-old boy missing from Jacksonville found safe, father charged with murder

“From my understanding, they asked why he did it and he said because they disrespected him but at the same time you came into their home and took their lives so how did they disrespect you,” Levens said.

Levens said she hopes Lewis gets what he deserves.

“I hope they fry his butt. He shouldn’t have taken my kids away from me and my grandson’s mom,” she said, “That’s it. Get what he deserves.”

Levens said the 8-year-old is staying with her, adding she’ll have to let him know what happened.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories