Bad timing: Suspect shows up pulling stolen trailer as officer investigates home in Beavercreek

An investigation of a man’s home in Beavercreek and an officer’s instincts led to nearly $10,000 in stolen property being recovered.

A Beavercreek police officer drove by the home of person known to have a criminal history when he noticed a trailer behind the home, according to a social media post by the Beavercreek Police Department.

As the officer was investigating the home a suspect, identified as Elijah Peeling, pulled up in a truck that was towing another trailer.

Peeling allegedly drove away when he saw the officer, but was stopped shortly after.

Both trailers were registered to a church in Wilmington and had been reported stolen, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers also discovered the license plate on Peeling’s car was reportedly stolen from another vehicle.

Peeling was arrested and charged with fourth-degree felonies of possession of stolen property, as well as additional felony charges for the stolen license plate, according to police.

Peeling is currently in the custody of the Greene County Jail.















