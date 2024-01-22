Bad tires, no seatbelt led to death of Knoxville man in Rutledge Pike crash

The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal, single-car crash that happened early Sunday morning as Michael Eastridge, 52, of Knoxville.

Around 6:50 a.m. Jan. 21, officers responded to a crash on Rutledge Pike near Woods Creek Road near Caswell, a department spokesperson said in a press release. Based on the investigation conducted at the scene, it is believed that Eastridge was driving east on Rutledge Pike and over-corrected. He entered the median, rolled over multiple times and came to rest in the median, the release said.

Eastridge, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Eastridge was the only occupant of the vehicle and no other cars were involved in the crash, the release said.

Crash reconstruction investigators believe the poor condition of the vehicle’s tires was a contributing factor in the crash, the release stated.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville man killed after over-correcting and rolling vehicle