How bad is traffic on I-10 today? Long delays at Coast Buc-ee’s site, MS-LA state line

Every day now, the traffic endures.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation warned motorists to “expect major delays” Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near the DeLisle and Pass Christian exit (20) and the Menge Avenue exit (24). The eastbound left lane at Menge Avenue is closed MDOT estimated those delays would last two hours and 30 minutes.

Wednesday was the first day of an interstate widening project near the Menge Avenue exit planned as part of the Buc-ee’s development. MDOT warned drivers to take caution in the area and be prepared to stop. Traffic on the interstate Wednesday night backed up into Hancock County.

Officials also sounded congestion warnings on I-10 between the Louisiana state line near Pearlington. They estimated those delays could last two hours and 30 minutes.

The westbound right lane is closed until July 21 for repairs on the East Pearl River Bridge.

On Wednesday night, westbound traffic on Highway 90 ground to a halt near Pearlington as drivers inched toward the interstate. The drive from Waveland to Pearlington — which usually takes 10 minutes — took nearly and hour and frustrated some drivers enough that they turned around at Mississippi 604.

Those areas are already plagued by congestion because the “back way” to Louisiana through Pearlington is closed.

Delays near Pearlington are expected to affect Mississippi residents who work at NASA or who commute to Slidell, Covington or the New Orleans area.

Both areas have also been the site of dangerous traffic conditions in the past year. An 18-wheeler carrying BMWs crashed in a fiery wreck on the East Pearl River Bridge in January, and a Slidell man died over the weekend after an RV crash at the Menge Avenue exit.