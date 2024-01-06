How bad is the traffic in Southwest Florida? We want you to tell us. Here's how

Traffic in Southwest Florida is the worst we have ever seen it.

But we said that last year.

And the year before, and the year before that, and ...

Traffic backs up on Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers heading east towards I-75 on during afternoon rush hour on Monday, Nov. 13.

This seems to be our reality. From one year to the next, we drive on U.S. 41 or Interstate 75, and along Cape Coral Parkway and Immokalee Road in North Naples. No more than five minutes into our journey, whether it is to drop the kids off at school or to go out to dinner at a fancy restaurant, we start talking to ourselves.

"I can't believe this." "We have the worst traffic in the world." "I would do anything right now not to have to make that left turn onto the I-75 ramp."

When the talking doesn't work, we wave our hands or yell to make ourselves feel better. Before we know it, we're in the middle of an orchestra of horns − car horns. We'd like to see the light at the end of the tunnel but there are no tunnels in Southwest Florida. We can only dream of such things to make our traffic nightmare better.

Tell us what you think about SWFL's traffic

The News-Press and Naples Daily News are working on a series of traffic stories with a Southwest Florida focus. But we need your help. We want to hear what you have to say about two important topics:

What are your traffic pet peeves?

What intersections are the worst?

We'd love to hear from you! Email us at swfltraffic@gannett.com to share your comments.

Traffic backs up on Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers heading west towards I-75 during morning rush hour on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples, Fort Myers, Cape Coral traffic congestion is a big challenge