'Bad vibe' leads to arrest in Brown County State Park on Nevada parental kidnapping charge

The Brown County Sheriff's Office arrested a Nevada man wanted for parental kidnapping and aggravated battery on Friday in Brown County State Park.

Deputies were asked to respond to a suspicious male on Friday evening who was last seen with a female child near the park's south gate, the sheriff's office reported in a Facebook post.

"Park security started getting kind of a bad vibe with his actions and whatnot, and they were concerned about the juvenile that was in the vehicle with him," said Deputy Joshua Stargell. "So they asked for us to check him out."

Deputies pulled over the man, later identified as Daniel N. Eggers, on the park's Main Road for a traffic infraction, according to the sheriff's office. When Eggers refused to identify himself, deputies arrested him for refusal to identify himself to a law enforcement officer.

Deputies later found that Eggers was wanted in Nevada on a warrant for parental kidnapping of a minor, issued in September of last year when he left with his daughter — later identified as the minor in his car, according to Stargell.

Eggers also had a warrant for failure to appear for aggravated assault, Stargell said.

The child was turned over to the local Department of Child Services.

Eggers was booked into Brown County Jail and will be held for extradition to Nevada.

