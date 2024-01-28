Bad weather conditions postpone recovery of car that drove off Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

Bad weather has forced authorities to postpone the recovery of a car that drove off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier Saturday.

According to a Virginia Beach police spokesperson, adverse water conditions and concerns for diver safety made the recovery impossible Sunday. Crews were out on the water Sunday afternoon, shortly before abandoning the attempt.

“The weather, though appearing nice, posed risks, and maintaining the stability of the contracted salvage barge was challenging,” said Jude Brenya, public information officer for the department.

The first call about the crash came in at 6:52 a.m. for a car that went through the end of the wooden pier off 15th Street at the Oceanfront. It is unknown who the driver of the vehicle was, or if any other people were in the car. Brenya said the goal is to have a safe recovery that preserves any evidence.

“We’ll reassess and devise a new plan for a safe and effective recovery operation,” Brenya said Sunday afternoon.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com