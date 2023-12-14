Bad weather headed for Tampa Bay isn’t a tropical system. But it might feel like one.

A patch of rough weather that will roll through Tampa Bay this weekend won’t be a tropical system like we experience during hurricane season.

But it might feel like one.

Forecasters say to expect heavy rain and thunderstorms at the very least, while flooding and tornadoes are possible. The worst is expected to begin Saturday evening and extend into Sunday.

The threat of severe weather caused several events, including boat parades and other holiday celebrations, to be canceled or postponed.

“It’s just a good weekend to stay inside,” said Austen Flannery, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office.

Some parts of the Tampa Bay area may be drenched by as much as 4 inches of rain, while others may get less than an inch. The northern parts of the Tampa Bay region may get the worst of it, forecasters said.

“The important thing is that people should just continue to monitor the weather forecast and keep in mind that any weekend plans, especially outdoor plans, could be impacted by this system,” Flannery said. “Definitely avoid the beach. It’s going to be a really bad weekend along the beaches.”

Flannery said offshore winds started to pick up on Thursday and combined with an extreme low tide to drop water levels in Tampa Bay to lower than normal.

Sustained winds over the weekend could reach 25 mph while gusts could be as high as 60 mph during heavy thunderstorms. Flooding also is a threat, particularly along the Gulf coast, forecasters said.

Brian McNoldy, a senior research associate at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, said this weather system appears similar to a storm that flooded roads and closed schools in South Florida last month.

“It does look like a familiar setup,” he wrote in a text message. “A stationary front, a developing low, consecutive days of heavy rain.”

That storm lingered over South Florida for two days and dumped up to 14 inches of rain in some areas. It closed Broward County schools and left nearly 90,000 customers without power in Miami-Dade, the Miami Herald reported.

Robbie Berg, a senior hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said it doesn’t matter whether a system like this is a named tropical system or not — people should still heed extreme weather watches.

“This is a perfect example this weekend,” he said. “Even though it’s a system that would not get a name, it can still cause a lot of heavy rain, it can still cause coastal flooding. And those are all impacts that people need to be ready for.”

And because of the current El Niño weather pattern lasting into the winter, Berg said to expect more storms like these over the coming months.

“We’ve already seen two here after this weekend and it’s still possible we could see more through the rest of the winter,” he said.