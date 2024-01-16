Bad weather can lead to various driving restrictions. Here's what to know in Delaware

While driving in inclement weather may sometimes seem doable if needed, other times it can be outlawed by the state.

Delaware does not declare snow emergencies, but the state does have a three-level system of driving warnings and restrictions in place to ensure the safety of all Delawareans during bouts of disagreeable weather.

Here’s what you should know to keep yourself and others safe on the road during snowstorms, heavy rain or other less-than-ideal driving conditions.

What are the three levels of driving warnings and restrictions in Delaware?

The levels of driving advisories are stated in the Delaware Code and may be put into effect by the governor during a state of emergency. The restrictions can be in place for either the entire state or parts of Delaware based on current road conditions.

Level 1 Driving Warning in Delaware

A Level 1 Driving Warning advises driver to exercise extra caution on roadways if they must drive, but to avoid doing so unless there is a “significant safety, health, or business reason to do so,” according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

Level 2 Driving Restriction in Delaware

A Level 2 Driving Restriction limits travel to essential personnel such as public utilities, emergency workers, healthcare providers including hospital staff and public or private operators of snow removal equipment.

Other people allowed to travel under the driving restriction include:

Private sector food and fuel deliveries.

Industries, companies and organizations that have a driving waiver, including businesses with pressing operational and continuity issues.

Level 3 Driving Ban in Delaware

A Level 3 Driving Ban is a complete ban on all forms of travel except for that of first responders, public or private snow removal and utility personnel.

Under this tier, businesses and organizations should adjust their work schedules so employees do not need to be on the roads.

How to obtain a Level 2 Driving Restriction waiver

Level 2 Driving Restriction waivers can be applied for through the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (DSHS) online system.

An exemption registration process is also available for those who provide healthcare services, food delivery services and fuel services but are not specified within the regulation.

Once applied for, DSHS has the authority to grant or deny a waiver to applicants. Waivers will not be granted within 21 days of application submission, according to the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.

If you apply for a waiver, it must be obtained in advance of emergency incidents for you to be allowed on the road. Until then, you must follow the guidance of the driving restrictions.

For those with a driving waiver, you are not allowed on the road during a Level 3 Driving Ban.

