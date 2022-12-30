Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) stock plummeted on Dec. 22 when news broke that the company was aggressively canceling or delaying flights in the wake of systemwide operational struggles resulting from adverse weather conditions. The U.S. has hardly seen flight cancellations of this proportion in the past, and Southwest flights were disrupted far more than its peers, which serves as a good enough reason for Mr. Market to punish the stock.





Bad Weather Makes Southwest a Bargain

LUV Data by NASDAQ:AAL), which derives a major portion of its revenue from international flights. Southwests revenue declined to $9.04 billion in 2020 from over $22 billion in 2019 amid mobility restrictions that wreaked havoc in the global travel industry. In the last 12 months, Southwest has brought in $22.69 billion in revenue, suggesting the company has fully recovered from pandemic woes from a revenue perspective.

What lies ahead for Southwest

Despite revenues recovering sharply, Southwests profitability is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. The company reported net income of $2.3 billion in 2019, but in the last 12 months, net income came to just $827 million. A sharp rise in costs is the main reason behind this negative development. If inflationary pressures subside in 2023 along with a cooldown in energy prices, Southwest will be able to report better operating efficiencies. In any case, revenue trends should likely move in the positive direction despite recession fears.

According to the International Air Transport Association, North American airlines are estimated to report profits of $11.4 billion in 2023, a notable increase from $9.9 billion this year. Passenger demand growth is projected to outpace capacity, enabling the industry to see an improvement in operating margins resulting from higher prices. Although many Wall Street firms have called for a recession next year, the travel industry is not seeing a slowdown in spending. Perhaps after being confined indoors for the best part of 2020 and 2021, travelers are more eager to explore new destinations. The rising popularity of the work-from-anywhere culture is driving the demand for travel as well.

Southwests industry-leading customer-friendly business practices, the return of business travelers and the revival of the leisure travel market outside of the U.S. should act as catalysts for the company to report steadily growing earnings in the coming years.

Southwest Airlines has come a long way since 2020, but the market has hardly reacted to the positive developments. The recent disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions, on the other hand, pushed Southwest stock further down, and the company is now valued at a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.56, making it one of the most attractively priced airline companies in the United States. Many of the leading airliners are still struggling to break through to profitability while Southwest is already enjoying profits. As disruptions ease and the market focus shifts back to corporate earnings, I believe Southwest stock is likely to head higher in the future.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

